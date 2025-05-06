Matthew Stafford contract details show blatant disrespect to Raiders and Giants

The details of Matthew Stafford's new contract with the Los Angeles Rams are finally official. He is set to receive $80 million over the next two seasons, including $44 million in 2025, with $4 million already paid. The entire contract is guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's a great deal for a 37-year-old quarterback, but Stafford actually left money on the table. Two popular trade suitors early in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants, were willing to eclipse $100 million. That means Stafford took at least a $20 million pay cut to remain with Sean McVay in SoCal.

"The Los Angeles Rams’ bet in February and March, when they let Stafford sniff around for a trade and a new deal, was that their quarterback valued the life he’d built for his four kids in the area and the situation he had with Sean McVay," writes Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "They were correct. His new deal gives him a nice bump over what he was making, for sure, and is the sort of contract adjustment teams only give to players they value at the highest level."

Rams extended Matthew Stafford at a discount after preseason trade rumors

This is not a particularly shocking outcome, but it's clear all those trade rumors were never backed by much substance. The Rams did allow Stafford to call around and size up other contenders, but he was never going to leave L.A. unless another team blew its offer sheet out of the water. In fact, we should probably chalk it up to a leverage ploy from Stafford and not much else.

Los Angeles' offense will take on a new shape this season with Davante Adams replacing Cooper Kupp and second-round pick Terrance Ferguson joining the tight end room. Kupp has been Stafford's most dependable target for years, so it will be fascinating to see how Adams' skill set — which offers a more explosive downfield element — translates.

We can, of course, expect an even greater target share for Puka Nacua, who learned at Kupp's altar and needed very little time to establish himself in L.A.'s WR pecking order. Between Nacua's quick-hitting success over the middle and Adams' big-play ability down the sideline, this Rams offense could be as dangerous as ever.

Stafford has lost a step or two in his later years, but he still processes the field at warp speed. He's one of the sharpest and most creative passers in the NFL, blessed with keen spatial awareness. His ability to change arm slots and deliver absolute darts under pressure is special, and it's why the Rams never really wanted him to leave the building.

Los Angeles will need to start thinking about Stafford replacements eventually, but McVay seems happy to ride with the former Super Bowl champ until the wheels fall off. Stafford commands the respect of so many coaches and players around the NFL. It's difficult to overstate how much better off the Raiders or Giants would be right now if Stafford was their QB1 instead of Geno Smith or Russell Wilson, respectively.