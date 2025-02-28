Matthew Stafford throws QB market back into disarray with Rams return: Best memes, tweets

Well, that was anticlimactic. After all the trade speculation, meeting with Tom Brady and the New York Giants telling on how desperate they really are for a quarterback, Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams.
The team and Stafford reached an agreement on a restructured contract. No details were immediately available but the 37-year-old's main concern was lack of guaranteed money over his final two seasons.
Now that the first major domino in NFL free agency has fallen, QB-needy teams will be scrambling for their plan Bs. That specifically goes for the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders who fear they may not land a rookie passer in the first round.
Matthew Stafford staying in Los Angeles throws a wrench in Giants, Raiders fans' dreams
Of course, when it comes to these breaking news situations, the internet is undefeated. Fans took to X to revel in the misery of two bad teams and poke fun at the hilarious strategies they might have to employ now that the only solid passing option is off the table.
Speaking of debilitatingly risky quarterback moves, reports immediately emerged that the Giants are shifting their interest to former Jets passer, Aaron Rodgers. That will surely fire up New York fans (in the worst way possible).
If that were to play out, it means the Raiders could benefit by snagging one of Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 6 if the Giants defer on a younger QB.
Even if New York general manager Joe Schoen isn't convinced Ward or Sanders is the future of the team, one of them has to be a better option than Rodgers who will more than likely get he and head coach Brian Daboll fired before they can explore their options in the 2026 NFL Draft.
I'm sure the internet will be primed and ready to take advantage of that situation if and when it arrives. We'll be here and we'll have all the memes and jokes for you to peruse when it does.