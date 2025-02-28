Matthew Stafford throws QB market back into disarray with Rams return: Best memes, tweets

Well, that was anticlimactic. After all the trade speculation, meeting with Tom Brady and the New York Giants telling on how desperate they really are for a quarterback, Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/0uaAiGsWTa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

The team and Stafford reached an agreement on a restructured contract. No details were immediately available but the 37-year-old's main concern was lack of guaranteed money over his final two seasons.

Now that the first major domino in NFL free agency has fallen, QB-needy teams will be scrambling for their plan Bs. That specifically goes for the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders who fear they may not land a rookie passer in the first round.

Matthew Stafford staying in Los Angeles throws a wrench in Giants, Raiders fans' dreams

Of course, when it comes to these breaking news situations, the internet is undefeated. Fans took to X to revel in the misery of two bad teams and poke fun at the hilarious strategies they might have to employ now that the only solid passing option is off the table.

Giants & Raiders Reading The Stafford News pic.twitter.com/x61cM8WZwG — Goat Talk Podcast (@GoatTalkPodcas) February 28, 2025

welp. The whole league just found out how desperate the Giants are. — el Jefé (@JefePil) February 28, 2025

You're telling me Matthew Stafford didn't really want to go finish his career on the Giants or Raiders? 💰🏆 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 28, 2025

Stafford after looking at the raiders and Giants rosters: pic.twitter.com/uVbk7zobbY — @Gerry with a G (@GJinthebay) February 28, 2025

Matthew Stafford's Raiders and Giants tenure pic.twitter.com/mBCy1QdIFV — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 28, 2025

Stafford back to the Rams is optimal because it makes the Giants/Raiders far more likely to tilt into a debilitatingly risky quarterback move, let’s get desperate gang https://t.co/2EzpRqNE2g — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 28, 2025

Speaking of debilitatingly risky quarterback moves, reports immediately emerged that the Giants are shifting their interest to former Jets passer, Aaron Rodgers. That will surely fire up New York fans (in the worst way possible).

If that were to play out, it means the Raiders could benefit by snagging one of Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 6 if the Giants defer on a younger QB.

Even if New York general manager Joe Schoen isn't convinced Ward or Sanders is the future of the team, one of them has to be a better option than Rodgers who will more than likely get he and head coach Brian Daboll fired before they can explore their options in the 2026 NFL Draft.

I'm sure the internet will be primed and ready to take advantage of that situation if and when it arrives. We'll be here and we'll have all the memes and jokes for you to peruse when it does.