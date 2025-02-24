This Steelers-Rams trade would cure all of Pittsburgh’s offensive woes immediately

If the Steelers really want to construct a high-powered offense in 2025 they need to find more than just a new starting quarterback. Pittsburgh also needs to secure a No. 2 wide receiver who can help take some pressure off of George Pickens.

That's why GM Omar Khan and his front office should be calling the Rams about a deal that drastically change the complexion of their passing game next season. Securing Matthew Stafford would give Pittsburgh's offense a strong-armed quarterback capable of stretching the field. If the Steelers can also land Cooper Kupp in the same transaction it would give them a wideout capable of keeping the chains moving on underneath and intermediate routes.

Stafford is the big ticket item in this potential trade. Pittsburgh would need to be comfortable with the idea of sending a first-rounder to Los Angeles to get the veteran signal-caller. Interestingly, Kupp would not require nearly as much competition to land in a trade. His contract drastically reduces the amount of draft capital the Rams can demand in exchange for the veteran wideout.

Adding Kupp to the deal should only require the Steelers to add a Day Three pick into the mix. A fourth or fifth-rounder should be enough to secure Kupp. Pittsburgh should be able to convince Los Angeles to part with Stafford and Kupp for a first and fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Steelers trade for Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp would be costly

This sort of construct would be a clear signal that these two franchise are heading in opposite directions. The Steelers would acquire Stafford and Kupp in an effort to give head coach Mike Tomlin every chance to turn this team back into legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

The Rams, in sharp contrast, would be firmly pressing the reset button under head coach Sean McVay. Adding another first-rounder would give the team's front office a chance to add another high-level starter to the roster. The fifth-rounder would just be another swing at a quality starter on Day Three of hte draft.

One potential obstacle to this trade is that the Rams might not like the optics of sending two such popular players out of town in the same deal. Fans might be able to digest separate trades for Stafford and Kupp. Losing both stars in one transaction might cause serious unrest with the team's fan base.

The Steelers should still push to make the deal because it would solve their two biggest offensive issues. Neither Stafford or Kupp can be a long-term solution for the team's problems, but both can make Tomlin's team more dangerous in 2025. That's enough to make the deal worthwhile for Pittsburgh.