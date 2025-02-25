Mavs couldn't have picked a worse time to face Luka Doncic's revenge-fueled wrath

If the thought of a potential Luka Doncic revenge game wasn't enough nightmare fuel for Dallas Mavericks fans, facing their former five-time All-Star without some key player on the roster would be even worse.

The Mavericks will be without several key rotational front-court players ahead of their prime-time matchup against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis, who played one game in a Mavericks uniform so far, is out indefinitely with a left adductor strain. Daniel Gafford is out with Grade 3 right MCL sprain. Dereck Lively II has been out since Jan. 14 with a stress fracture in his right ankle.

With all three bigs out of the lineup, the Mavericks face a big problem ahead of tonight matchup, how would their defense look against Donic, Lebron James and the rest of the team.

Injury-riddled Mavericks hope to tame the Lakers in Luka Doncic revenge game

After the blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers, the Mavericks will look to prove they can compete without their former All-Star. However, it would be a tough task against a red hot Laker team.

The Lakers, who are fresh off a win against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, and Doncic finally finding his rhythm, which could spell disaster for the shorthand Mavs. Doncic scored 32 points, hauled in 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and recorded four steals in the 123-100 win.

These injuries couldn't have happened at the worst time for the Mavericks, who are looking to make a postseason push. They played well winning three of their last four against the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and New Orleans Pelicans. But the question is, can they keep it up?

There's no doubt that the interior defense has already taken a massive hit, especially without Davis, Gafford, and Livlely. Even though star point guard Kyrie Irving has kept the team afloat, he would need step up in Los Angeles tonight if Dallas would like to spoil Doncic's revenge game.