Mavericks aren't done just yet with latest update surrounding Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks aren’t calling it quits just yet. Earlier today, the team announced that both Anthony Davis and Jaden Hardy have been assigned to the Texas Legends in the G League to rehab their injuries.

An update on Davis should feel like a breath of fresh air for a fanbase that has endured one gut punch after another. Davis, who made his Mavericks debut on February 8, logged just 31 minutes before suffering a left abductor injury in the third quarter — sidelining him ever since. There’s been little for Mavericks fans to cheer about after the team traded Luka Dončić for Davis, only for the big man to get hurt in his first and only game with the franchise this season.

Despite his extended absence, there were never any plans to shut Davis down for the year. He has remained adamant about returning before the regular season ends. Although his sample size in Dallas is small, he managed to drop 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks against the Houston Rockets — proving he still has plenty left in the tank.

The Mavericks playoffs hopes aren't dead yet

Dallas has been fighting to stay in playoff contention, currently holding the final play-in spot with a 33-36 record. A major factor in their struggles has been injuries, with key players like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum all missing time. Forced into small-ball lineups, the Mavericks have struggled to find consistency in the win column.

The news also signals the return of Jaden Hardy, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since March 2. Hardy has become a solid bench option for the Mavericks, currently averaging 8.0 points per game.

Now, all of Dallas can only hope the team can piece itself back together. If Davis can return within the next 10 games, the Mavericks’ chances of becoming a sneaky playoff threat are still within reach.