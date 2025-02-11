Mavericks fan ejected for using jumbotron karaoke to blast Nico Harrison
The departure of Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks has sent shockwaves through the fanbase. After spending six and a half seasons as the face of the franchise, Dončić was traded in a blockbuster move that brought Anthony Davis to Dallas — a decision orchestrated by GM Nico Harrison.
While Davis impressed in his debut, he’s now expected to miss up to a month after suffering a mysterious non-contact injury — one the Mavericks have yet to publicly specify. With the team reeling from his absence, frustration among Dallas fans has reached a boiling point.
Fan Revolt: “Fire Nico” chants spark controversy
Mavericks fans didn’t hold back their anger during last night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.
During a commercial break, the arena’s karaoke cam encouraged fans to sing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” But when the camera landed on one particular fan, he lowered the microphone and mouthed to the camera, “Fire Nico” before the screen quickly cut away.
Moments later, the fan and his friend — both holding signs that read the same phrase — were escorted out of the arena by security. This move only intensified the atmosphere, as the crowd booed the security guards for removing them.
This was the first time fans had been featured on the video board since the trade, and it immediately backfired on the organization. Between fans holding a mock funeral for the team outside the American Airlines Center and rallies protesting the decision, it’s clear Dallas is still reeling from the Dončić era’s abrupt end.
As if their 129-128 overtime loss to the Kings wasn’t painful enough, the Mavericks suffered another brutal blow — center Daniel Gafford went down with a right knee sprain early in the game.
Already without Davis and Dereck Lively II, Gafford’s injury further depletes a Mavericks frontcourt that is now hanging by a thread. With no clear timeline for their stars to return, Dallas is in freefall, and Harrison’s decision-making continues to be scrutinized.
If the Mavericks want to salvage their season, they’ll need to dig deep — and fast. But right now, all eyes are on the front office, and the pressure on Nico Harrison has never been higher.