It sure sounds like the Mavericks needed to bench Klay Thompson yesterday
By Austin Owens
Klay Thompson spent his first 11 seasons with the Golden State Warriors and built a legacy with Steph Curry that will always be a part of NBA history. After five All-Star Game appearances and four NBA titles, the Warriors and Thompson decided to part ways for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Thompson joined Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks to create another "Big 3" that fans expect highlight reels from. Recently this has not exactly been the case and the expectations Jason Kidd has of Klay Thompson very well could be changing soon.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, Fansided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
Is benching Klay Thompson an option?
When Klay Thompson has been on the court for the Mavericks this season, he has performed like a 12-year veteran should. He is averaging 13.2 points a game and shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range. While these numbers are down from where we have seen Thompson in the past, it is important to note that changing to a new system with other superstars such as Irving and Doncic has played a major role in Thompson's decline in performance.
While Thompson's individual contributions are respectable, it is interesting to look at how the Mavericks perform as a team when he is on the floor as opposed to when he is out. Dallas is 9-8 when Thompson plays. He has been sidelined with a foot injury since Nov. 25 and the Mavericks have since gone on a four-game winning streak (and counting).
Without Thompson on the floor, players like Naji Marshall have made the most of the opportunity by scoring 20+ points during this current four-game winning streak. Since Thompson has seen his offensive numbers decline and not making much of an impact on the defensive end of the floor either, Jason Kidd will have a big decision to make once Thompson returns from his injury.
Thompson is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but even if the Mavs choose to activate him, do not be surprised if you see him come off the bench and try to maintain the momentum Dallas has gained over the last week or so.