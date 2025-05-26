Mavericks’ next target might prove that defense really does win championships

After trading away Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison famously claimed that defense wins championships. While Harrison was rightfully mocked for this quote after landing the No. 1 pick, this defensive identity could come to fruition with the frontcourt of Cooper Flagg, Davis, and Dereck Lively.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks "are expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday."

Let's dive into Holiday's fit with the Mavs.

Jrue Holiday is a logical trade target for the Mavericks

With Kyrie Irving set to miss the majority of next season with an ACL injury, the Mavericks desperately need another guard. Furthermore, Spencer Dinwiddie is a free agent. As Stein mentioned, the Mavericks are also interested in Lonzo Ball and Chris Paul. However, Holiday would be the best target for Dallas.

Despite turning 35 in June and having three years left on a hefty four-year $134 million contract, Holiday is contributing at a high level, especially defensively. While they would be cheaper, Holiday brings more upside to the Mavs than Paul or Lonzo.

Holiday is one of the most impactful perimeter defenders in the league with impressive versatility. Additionally, Holiday's connective playmaking and spot-up shooting are valuable. As a two-time champion and 16-year veteran, Holiday's experience would be vital. With Holiday, Davis, Irving, and Klay Thompson, the Mavericks would have a combination of eight NBA championships.

Holiday would give the Mavericks a defensive stopper and a lead guard while Irving is injured. With Holiday in the mix, along with Davis, Flagg, Lively, and P.J. Washington, the Mavericks would have one of the best defenses in the league. Versatility, length, and elite on-ball defense would be key to their identity. Moreover, once Kyrie returns, Holiday has the skill set to complement him.

The Western Conference is stacked; however, landing Holiday could push the Mavericks past the Play-In and cement them as a playoff team. While it doesn't guarantee they'll be title contenders, it increases their chances and upside.

How a Mavericks-Holiday trade could happen

The Celtics will be looking to shed salary, and Holiday is one of their most likely trade pieces. With a loaded big man rotation, Daniel Gafford could be the odd one out for the Mavericks and would likely be moved in a trade for Holiday. Moving off a position of strength for a position of need would balance out the Mavericks' roster nicely.

Gafford would be an enticing player for the Celtics to land for Holiday. Given Holiday's age and contract, paired with the Celtics' financial situation, it's possible Dallas receives some draft capital back. Ultimately, a Mavericks-Holiday trade would benefit both teams and is a scenario to watch this offseason.