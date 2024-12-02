The Mavericks perfect record without Klay Thompson might raise red flags for the veteran's impact
By Quinn Everts
Winning four games in row? Fun! Winning four games in a row, and those four games being the four games that your marquee free agent signing missed? A little less fun. A little awkward, too.
That's what the Dallas Mavericks are experiencing right now, as Klay Thompson has missed four straight games with a foot injury... and the Mavericks are playing their best basketball of the year. With Klay in the rotation, Dallas is 9-8 — without him, they're 4-0.
Don't sound the alarm bells yet, because there's a lot of context necessary here. Firstly, three of those Mavs wins have come against the Blazers, Jazz and Hawks. So it's not like Dallas has had a murderer's row of NBA opponents during Klay's time on the sideline.
Secondly, the Mavs haven't been bad when Thompson was on the court; Of course, there has been an adjustment period to acclimate a player like Thompson into the lineup; but Dallas wasn't playing awful basketball by any means.
Another very important bit of context is that Luka Doncic also missed 3 of the 4 games Dallas has won in a row. So either the team is better without Klay and Luka or... the Mavs just happened to win those games.
Klay Thompson has been a positive, but...
When Thompson is on the court, Dallas is +3.8 points per 100 possessions versus when he's off the court, meaning the Mavs are pretty considerably better with Klay on the court.
But his on/off numbers don't excuse him from shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range, a number that would easily be a career-worst for him. Those numbers also don't account for who Thompson has been on the court with; a list that usually includes Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two players who can make anyone around them net-positives.
Basically — the Klay Thompson minutes and games haven't been disastrous. But him leaving with injury and the team immediately finding its rhythm still isn't a great sign.