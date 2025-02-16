Mavericks post-Luka Doncic era is not off to a great start thanks to assistant's arrest
By Mark Powell
A Dallas Mavericks assistant coach has been arrested, and I'll be the one to say it – did it have to happen now? The Mavs just traded Luka Doncic. The fanbase is unhappy, as the vast majority of Dallas fans loved Doncic, and for good reason. Luka is one of the top-10 players in the league – and might be even better based on your own preference – but Dallas traded him away because 'defense wins championships'.
That was the reason we were given in the moment. I don't buy it for a second, one would think to trade a generational superstar, we'd need a better reason than 'their defense could be better.' But, there is a good chance we won't know any better for awhile.
Dallas Mavericks have more to answer for with Darrell Armstrong arrest
To make matters worse for the Mavs, one of their assistant coaches is dealing with the law. Yes, Darrell Armstrong was reportedly arrested on Saturday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Mavericks are reportedly aware of the situation. Armstrong allegedly hit a woman (who had a gun) and threatened to kill her.
"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing," the Mavs said in a statement.
The Mavericks wish this was their only distraction during the regular season. Dallas advanced to the NBA Finals in 2024, but rather than double down on their efforts, the Mavs traded Doncic for a package that included Anthony Davis. I don't particularly understand that move.
Regardless of one trade, though, Armstrong's arrest is not helping matters. If anything, he is making matters worse, as the attention on Dallas' front office will only intensify.