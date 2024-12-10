Mavs could have their Klay Thompson backup plan lined up already
In the most predictable twist of all time, Klay Thompson's integration into the Dallas Mavericks rotation has been anything but smooth. He looked washed in Golden State, thus all the drama, and folks, he is still washed in Dallas. It hasn't been all bad, but Thompson's three-year contract sure feels like it will age poorly.
Through 20 games (all starts), Thompson is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on .389/.366/.900 splits, attempting 7.7 3s per game in 27.6 minutes. To be clear, there is still value rooted in Thompson's shooting gravity. The percentages have dipped, but his reputation is baked-in — defenders aren't going to ignore the guy. Thompson still gets up a bunch of 3s and he's hitting a little above the league-average rate, so he is unquestionably a plus shooter.
The issue is, Thompson's value has plummeted elsewhere. Once a lockdown wing defender in Golden State, Thompson is now a liability on that end. Once a competent straight-line driver and connective passer, Thompson is mostly relegated to catch-and-fire 3s. That was always his strength, but Thompson's skill set (and success rate) are more streamlined than ever.
It has been uncomfortable enough for Dallas fans to start thinking about what's next. Evidently, the front office may be having similar thoughts. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, folks around the league are keeping tabs on Dallas as a potential landing spot for Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler if the relationship breaks down in South Beach.
"Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways. For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference. It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season."
Mavericks pegged as potential Jimmy Butler landing spot if All-Star leaves Heat
On the surface, the idea of Jimmy Butler teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas is extremely appealing. In reality, however, it's a bit more complicated. Beyond whatever fit issues one might conjure up, the Mavericks are an expensive roster operating under a highly restrictive new CBA. Most teams are shying away from the three-star model as a result.
Dallas won't have the flexibility to sign Butler outright. A trade might work, but the Mavs aren't swimming in assets and it's clear the Heat aren't going to trade Butler this season. He is going to stick around for another ill-fated postseason run, then try his best to squeeze a long-term deal out of Miami before he even considers leaving the sunny comforts of South Beach.
If the relationship does break down in the offseason, the only real path for Dallas would be sign-and-trade. One has to imagine Klay's contract would be integral to those negotiations, but the Mavs would also need to stack enough picks and prospects to make it worth Miami's while. And that is assuming Butler agrees to a deal with Dallas in the first place.
The Rockets are the far more logical destination due to the flexibility inherent to such a young roster. Moreover, Butler grew up in Tomball, a suburb of Houston. That is his actual hometown team. Dallas is several hours out of the way. We know Houston is star-hunting and Butler is destined to be the next All-Star floating around the rumor mill.
So, while the idea of Luka, Kyrie, and Jimmy Buckets all dropping haymakers in a Mavs uniform is fun, pay more attention to the Rockets. That ought to have more legs when the moment arrives.