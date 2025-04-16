Mavs next step is clear as opposing GMs pray for extended Nico Harrison tenure

Dallas Mavericks general manager, Nico Harrison, has become the poster child for ineptitude in NBA front offices since he handed Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers on a silver platter. So much so that other GMs around the league are hoping and praying that the Mavs keep him around for a long time, according to one anonymous NBA executive.

It should be clear to the Mavs owners what needs to happen next. Nobody wants to call for anyone’s job but you can’t keep Harrison around any longer. Obviously, Miriam Adelson and son-in-law Patrick Dumont had to sign off on the move Harrison made but their organization has become the laughingstock of the league because of it.

Not wanting to pay a superstar player is one thing but to go out of your way to throw him right into the laps of the Lakers is absurd. The Lakers are the New York Yankees or Dallas Cowboys of the NBA. If you’re not a fan of the team, then you probably can’t stand them more than most.

This trade happened over two months ago and it’s still fresh on our minds. That’s how comical it is that Harrison or anyone else thought this was a good idea. In actuality, ownership deserves more blame but Harrison is the face of the front office in Dallas and no owner (or team governor) fires themselves.

Fans chanted “Fire Nico” for the remainder of the season at every game in American Airlines Center following the trade. Dallas isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, similar to the football team in town. The only difference is the Cowboys can’t get rid of their GM because he owns the team. However, the Mavs don’t have that issue so if they want to get the fan base back on board it’s time to move on from Mr. Harrison.