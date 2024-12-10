MLB contract grades: Yankees pounce on Max Fried after Juan Soto whiff
Max Fried, you are a member of the New York Yankees!
Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman were left holding a $760 million check after coming up empty in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. In the wake of that move, though, the Yankees absolutely had to respond with some big moves of their own, especially on the heels of last year's World Series appearance. Now, two days after the Soto signing with the crosstown Mets, they land a big fish with the former Braves ace.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Tuesday, reporting that the Yankees had signed Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract.
Was this the right move for the Yankees to make and is this the right deal to hand out? Let's dive into it as we grade the contract and unpack some of the nuances.
Grading the Max Fried contract for the New York Yankees
Steinbrenner and Cashman absolutely had to respond and they did with aplomb on this deal, landing a legitimate ace and creating a lethal 1-2 punch with him and Cole atop the rotation. Make no mistake, it's a great move, but one that I ultimately shy away from giving the Yankees full "A+" marks from.