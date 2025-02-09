Does Max Scherzer know something we don't about Blue Jays' pursuit of Alex Bregman?
By Austin Owens
Sports agent Scott Boras has nearly built a monopoly in his industry. Over the years, he has represented some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball through free agency. He is well known for making sure his clients get the biggest payday possible even if that means taking more money to win less.
Truthfully that is what it felt like starting pitcher Max Scherzer decided to do this offseason when he agreed to a one-year deal worth $15.5 million to join the Toronto Blue Jays. When Scherzer shared his reasoning behind why he chose to take his talents north of the border, it sounded like he may know something we don't about the Blue Jays' 2025 plans.
Could Max Scherzer be foreshadowing Alex Bregman to the Blue Jays?
When Scherzer discussed his thought process behind signing with the Blue Jays this past weekend he made a simple statement. Scherzer is a fierce competitor and he felt that his strong desire to win aligned well with the Blue Jays' future plans.
In 2024, the Blue Jays finished last place in a very competitive AL East division, posting a 74-88 record. It is hard to see Scherzer's reasoning when the team he joined finished 20 games out of first place in the division a year ago and 12 games out of the last AL Wild Card spot. So what makes Scherzer so confident he is now a part of a winning culture?
We do know that along with the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for all-star free agent Alex Bregman. Adding Bregman to a lineup with George Springer, Bo BIchette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be dangerous. Perhaps the Jays front office gave Scherzer the inside scoop that they plan to aggressively pursue and land Bregman before the start of the 2025 season.
The Blue Jays have their work cut out for them in a division with the Orioles, Red Sox and Yankees but if they are going to be as competitive as Scherzer expects them to be, the American League East could be a lot of fun to watch this year.