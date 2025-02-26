Max Scherzer’s robot umpire complaints ring hollow thanks to his own complicated past

Spring training is often a time for players to try new things, whether it be an adjustment to a hitter's stance or a new pitch a starting pitcher adds to their repitoire. The same can be said about umpires and the league itself this year. MLB is testing ABS – otherwise known as automated balls and strikes challenge system – as a challenge system for pitchers and hitters. ABS holds umpires accountable, and provides players with a chance to second guess them in live action.

So far, ABS has received mixed reviews. Several players have successfully gotten calls overturned, while others weren't as lucky. A player in the latter category was Max Scherzer of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Scherzer is an old head, as he's over 40 years old and likely doesn't have many years left as a starting pitcher. For a player like Scherzer, ABS would be tough to get used to. Scherzer has always played with human umpires, and never had a challenge system at his disposal. It also alters pitch framing, and how he approaches each hitter and count. Why bait the umpire if that call will ultimately be challenged and overturned?

Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer complains about ABS chalenge system

In his first spring training start, Scherzer pitched well. However, there was an awkward moment with ABS. The Blue Jays star challenged a pitch that was perfectly framed by catcher Alejandro Kirk, but was still called a ball.

Alejandro Kirk's framing is so smooth...



It fooled Max Scherzer. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GS23roDLUh — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2025

Scherzer's challenge failed, and he ranted about ABS after the game.

“I’m a little skeptical on this,” Scherzer said, courtesy of The Athletic. “I get what we’re trying to do here, but I think Major League umpires are really good. They’re really good. So what are we actually changing here? We know there are going to be strikes that are changed to balls, and balls that are changed to strikes.. So we’re going to basically be even. So are we actually going to improve the game? Are the umpires really that bad? I don’t think so.”

Max Scherzer was open to umpire changes just last season

At the end of the day, Scherzer comes off as a bit of a hypocrite here. He has complained about umpires in the past, and previously was quite open to change in the umpiring ranks. Heck, he even proposed a system of promotion and relegation.

“We need to rank the umpires,” Scherzer said back in 2024. “Let the electronic strike zone rank the umpires. We need to have a conversation about the bottom — let's call it 10% — whatever you want to declare the bottom is and talk about relegating those umpires to the minor leagues.”

This is where Scherzer loses me. He is open to an electronic strike zone as long as it doesn't apply to him. And he wants those same bad calls to go in his favor. Had the pitch Scherzer challenged been called a strike AND upheld by ABS, we'd be questioning the system for a whole different set of reasons.

ABS will not be used in regular-season games this season barring a change in approach by MLB. Scherzer is safe, for now, as the league fine tunes the system.