Maxx Crosby contract details, grade: Raiders take enticing trade target off the table

The Las Vegas Raiders put their money where their mouth is. While there was some skepticism about star edge rusher Maxx Crosby sticking around Las Vegas for the remainder of his athletic prime, it seems as though the former Eastern Michigan standout and four-time Pro Bowler will not be leaving the Silver and Black behind until he is firmly in his 30s. Yes, the Raiders got him to sign an extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Crosby has inked a three-year extension worth $106.5 million. $91.5 million of that will be fully guaranteed. This will make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL. For a guy who has averaged nearly 10 sacks a season as a former fourth-round pick out of a lower-level MAC school, you cannot ask for a better personal success story.

To his core, Crosby feels like a Raider. This is a franchise that prides itself in being able to get after the passer. From the likes of Ted Hendricks and Howie Long from yesteryear, to Khalil Mack not that long ago, Crosby has carried the torch of greatness when it comes to wreaking havoc in an opponent's backfield. As one of the good guys across the league, Crosby is the ultimate franchise cornerstone.

The Raiders did have to pay a premium to keep Crosby happy, but it shows he trusts their new regime.

Evidently, Crosby was willing to hear what Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and John Spytek all had to say.

Maxx Crosby contract details: Let's grade the Raiders' EDGE new deal!

Crosby not only gets to play for the only NFL team he has ever known, but he does not have to worry about wholesale changes in terms of the Raiders' defensive scheme either. Carroll wisely retained up-and-coming defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who might be an NFL head coach one day. Brady and Spytek both may be Michigan men, but they also brought in a ton of success to Tampa recently.

From a length perspective, this three-year extension will keep Crosby in Las Vegas through his age-32 season in 2029. He was already under contract with the Raiders through 2026. This new deal add three more years to his Raiders' tenure, thus ideally closing out his prime with the Silver and Black. The length of the contract is fair, the amount of money is deserved, but the guarantees scare me.

For this deal to work, Crosby needs to continue being a 10-sack a year type of player for the next three or four years. The security is what made the deal worthwhile for Crosby to sign it, so this is a great one for him. However, the amount of guaranteed money he is slated to bring in raising some alarm bells. The Raiders are not dripping in cash. Plus, they also need to find a franchise quarterback.

Since the Raiders do not have one under contract right now, then the Crosby extension suffices.

Maxx Crosby signs a three-year extension to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders grade: B+