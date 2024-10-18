Maxx Crosby's latest comments leave door to a blockbuster deal wide open
By Lior Lampert
After recently trading one of their core franchise players, the Las Vegas Raiders may soon part ways with another organizational centerpiece: Edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Crosby has repeatedly and emphatically expressed the desire to spend his entire career with Las Vegas. He's even reminded everyone about the Raiders tattoo on his right arm. However, his latest comments paint a less rosy picture.
"I'm not here to rebuild, I'm here to win," Crosby told reporters. "Whatever that means ... I'm here to win now. Wherever I'm going to be, I'm going to be here to win."
Fascinating choice of words for Crosby. Rather than focusing solely on the 2-4 Raiders righting the ship, he gave a vague response, seemingly keeping his options open. Could a change of scenery be on the horizon?
Maxx Crosby's latest comments leave door to a blockbuster deal wide open
Amid the speculation, Raiders owner Mark Davis vehemently shut down the possibility of Crosby being dealt. Yet, as things in Las Vegas continuously spiral out of control, the decision may fall out of the former's hands.
Based on the sound of Crosby's remarks, his frustration is mounting as the losses and dysfunction are demonstrably getting to him. As one of the premier players in the NFL, he expects greatness from those around him, though that's hardly the case in Las Vegas. Maybe the 27-year-old has finally come to grips with the fact that there are greener pastures elsewhere (or anywhere other than his current situation).
Signed through 2026 with a $23.5 million average annual salary (that notably depreciates yearly), Crosby's patience is ostensibly running thin. Given that he signed his deal in 2022 and other pass rushers have passed him monetarily, it's proven to be a bargain over time. The 2019 fourth-round pick's contract makes him all the more desirable for prospective suitors.
Considering he's one of football's top-tier sack artists, Crosby would command a massive market if made available. The three-time Pro Bowler has finished in the top six of Defensive Player of the Year voting in consecutive seasons, highlighting his importance. As one of the league's few legitimate game-wreckers, anyone interested in him will pay a pretty penny to facilitate a swap.