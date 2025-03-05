Maxx Crosby has no idea what he’s asking for by trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers

Once again, the Silver and Black is under new management. The team’s latest head coach is Super Bowl XLVIII champion Pete Carroll. He inherits a franchise that hasn’t won a division title or playoff game since 2002. He also inherits a troubling quarterback situation in Sin City. The club finished 4-13, dead last in the AFC West. It went 0-6 vs. its divisional rivals and owns the sixth overall selection in April’s draft.

Aaron Rodgers to the rescue?

In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders finished 27th in the NFL in total yards per game, including dead last in rushing. The club’s offensive unit managed only 29 offensive touchdowns. Three different starting signal-callers, Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder, combined for 19 touchdown passes and 24 of the team’s 29 turnovers.

The team also has a new offensive coordinator in veteran coach Chip Kelly. Could the Raiders be interested in making yet another change behind center? Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby had this to say on his podcast. Not surprisingly, the subject was controversial quarterback Aaron Rodgers—who won’t be a member of the New York Jets in 2025.

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said on his podcast that he hopes veteran QB Aaron Rodgers plays in Las Vegas this upcoming season.



The team’s star defender spoke about the difficulty of coming back from an Achilles’ injury. Indeed, Rodgers got off to a slow start this past season, this after lasting only four plays with his new team in 2023. In the Jets’ first seven games, he connected on just 61.7 percent of his throws for 1,663 yards and almost as many turnovers (9) as touchdown passes (10). Rodgers was sacked 17 times, and that miscue total included two lost fumbles.

In New York’s final 10 contests, the 20-year pro improved on his accuracy via a 64.0 completion percentage. He threw for 2,234 yards and 18 scores while serving up only four picks and losing just one fumble.

So could Rodgers happen in Vegas and stay in Vegas? Are the Raiders interested in a reunion with wide receiver Davante Adams? The free agency roulette wheel never stops turning, and the team has plenty of money at its disposal.