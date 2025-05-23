Maxx Crosby’s Pete Carroll take says everything about Raiders’ past failures

Be who you are. It goes a long way with everyone. While the Las Vegas Raiders have a ways to go when it comes to getting out of the cellar of the deep AFC West, there are signs of progress along the way. One of the most important thing the Raiders have done is hire a hall-of-fame head coach to lift them out of the quagmire. Maxx Crosby firmly believes that Pete Carroll can do just that for them.

After Wednesday's practice the perennial Pro Bowl edge rusher met with the media. He said that Carroll's energy is both infectious and 100 percent authentic. It resonates with him greatly. I would argue that Carroll take over the Silver and Black is among the biggest reasons why Crosby agreed to a massive extension to potentially stay a Raider for life. Coaches come and go, but he is still around.

This comment is both a praise of what Carroll brings to the table, as well as a dig at his predecessors.

"He just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. He's true to that. It's not fake energy. It's every day he's the same guy."

It should be noted Crosby got a long with Jon Gruden, so he could be talking about someone else.

Was Josh McDaniels energy fake? What about Antonio Pierce's? I highly doubt it is Rich Bisaccia...

Maxx Crosby appreciates Pete Carroll's authentic nature as a head coach

Raiders Beat argues that it is probably not Pierce either, as the energy he gave off never felt inauthentic when it came to how he was viewed publicly leading the team. Things can be different behind closed doors. While the article in question did not referrence Bisaccia, I sincerely doubt it was him. He probably should have been promoted from within after having great success as the interim.

So if I had to point the finger at someone, it has to be the easy scapegoat that is McDaniels. Outside of the New England Patriots organization, nobody can stand this guy. His partnership with Dave Ziegler completely unraveled in less than two years leading the Raiders. Of course, Crosby's point may just be about the fake rah-rah nonsense that can often plague any locker room at any given time.

Overall, I would argue that for as long as Carroll maintains his one-of-a-kind energy and enthusiasm, as well as has a good bill of health, he could coach into his early 80s if he were really up for the challenge. The man reinvented himself at USC two decades ago after failing twice as an NFL head coach in New England and the New York Jets. He gets to Canton because of the Seattle Seahawks.

Again, the Raiders have a long way to go, but the biggest team leader is all-in on their new coach.