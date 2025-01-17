Maxx Crosby practically begs the Lions to trade for him in latest praise of Dan Campbell
It has been a storybook season for the 15-2 Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell has his team operating a cut above the competition. Despite countless injuries, especially on the defensive end, Detroit has persevered.
On Saturday, Detroit will host the Washington Commanders for its first postseason test in the new year. The Commanders are a red-hot group led by the NFL's brightest up-and-coming star in Jayden Daniels. That is not a cakewalk.
All the same, Detroit is the heavy favorite — as the Lions will be in every game moving forward, should they advance. We are to the point where even the Chiefs might not be the oddsmakers' pick to win the Super Bowl, should we end up with a matchup of No. 1 seeds.
Detroit's offense is explosive. The defense is relentless, even in the face of adversity. And everybody — everybody — loves Dan Campbell. He won't win Coach of the Year this season, but with how committed that group is to his philosophies, and with how he captures the attention of a locker room postgame, one could credibly argue that he should win the award.
There's a reason both his coordinators are at the front of line for head coaching jobs this cycle. And, there's a reason players around the league want to play in Detroit. It takes a special coach to make Detroit a destination, but Campbell has achieved just that.
Need proof? Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby can oblige.
Maxx Crosby sounds awfully jealous of Lions' success under Dan Campbell
Crosby, a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and a Michigander since birth, naturally grew up as a Lions fan. That probably was not the most rewarding fandom — Detroit went through many dark years before Campbell's arrival — but such is the life of a dedicated sports fan. We perserve through the dark to get to the light.
Now that Crosby is in the NFL and on a rival team, the Lions are a dominant force. Crosby can't help but note the cruel irony, as he told Good Morning Football.
"It kind of bothers me because I had to wait my whole childhood for them to be good, and now that I’m in the league they’re Super Bowl contenders. Selfishly, I’m kind of mad at them. In all realness, seeing what Dan Campbell has built, hearing what those guys say about him — Amik Robertson, former teammate, is out there. Pat O’Connor was my teammate at Eastern Michigan, he’s there with Detroit. Everybody says the same thing."
Crosby then took it a step further, not so subtly hinting at his desire to play under Campbell in Detroit one day.
"They’re like, ‘I hope one day you get to be in that locker room with coach Campbell.’ He’s incredible. They said he’d literally die for the players. He lives by that."
His contract in Las Vegas *checks notes* ends after the 2026 season.
The Raiders aren't going to let Crosby go without a fight, and the Lions aren't exactly swimming in cash, but one can't help imagining Crosby in a Detroit uniform. He fits the spirit of that city perfectly and, with all the injuries holding the Lions back, Crosby's presence would palpably elevate what is already an elite team.
This may never happen. The odds are against it. But, where there's a will, there's a way, and Crosby would plainly relish the chance to suit up for Dan Campbell's squad one day.