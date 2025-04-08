Mel Kiper rewards Bears QB Caleb Williams with another offensive weapon in latest mock draft

The Chicago Bears have been stuck in a perpetual loop of dysfunction, cycling through head coaches and first-round quarterbacks every few years. There is hope that new head coach Ben Johnson can right the ship, however, and the early returns have been promising.

Unlike last year, Chicago wisely prioritized the offensive line in their roster-building process this offseason. The Bears fortified the interior of their offensive line. Along with signing center Drew Dalman in free agency, Chicago acquired All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Jonah Jackson in trades with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

The Bears have four picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, which gives them plenty of ammunition to surround second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with a stronger roster.

Mel Kiper projected the Bears to pick an elite tight end prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

In a recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Bears to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although he’d likely have to improve as a run blocker, Warren could fit well into Johnson’s passing attack. The 6-foot-6 tight end led the Big Ten with 1,233 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, while also compiling 218 yards and four scores on the ground. The versatility could enamor Johnson, who became known for dialing up creative trick plays during his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Warren also produced 700 yards after the catch, which could help Williams as he learns to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

Tight ends are rarely drafted in the top half of the first round, and recent history suggests that selecting a tight end early could be a gamble. Although Georgia tight end Brock Bowers proved to be a stellar addition for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Atlanta Falcons were not as fortunate with tight end Kyle Pitts, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Warren would likely be an immediate upgrade over a tight end room that combined for just 512 receiving yards last season, but Chicago should continue building their offensive and defensive fronts. The Bears could find a premium offensive tackle at No. 10 overall, such as Missouri’s Armand Membou or LSU’s Will Campbell.

Chicago strengthened their defensive line by signing defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in free agency. While those additions should pair well with Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat, this year’s draft class also has plenty of high-end defensive line talent that could be difficult to pass up with the No. 10 overall pick. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Johnson pursue Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, although building out the offensive line should take priority.