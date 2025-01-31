Memphis solidifies itself as most underrated team in college hoops after win over Tulane
By Lior Lampert
No. 19 Memphis has flown under the radar, but they've been climbing the AP Top 25 poll and trending upward. The Tigers have established themselves as the top dog in the AAC, accentuated by their latest win over Tulane.
Memphis marched into Devlin Fieldhouse and secured a 68-56 road victory against Tulane, buoyed by a strong second-half performance. It marks the first time the Tigers beat the Green Wave in New Orleans for the first time in over 1,500 days!
The Tigers improved to 8-1 in their last nine games. Senior center Dain Dainja controlled the paint on both ends of the floor to the tune of a team-high 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. Outings like this make you wonder why or how they've gone unnoticed this season.
Memphis solidifies itself as the most underrated team in college with win over Tulane
The Tigers prevailed largely thanks to a stellar defensive showing, limiting the Green Wave to 36.2 and 16.7 percent from the field and three, respectively. Memphis can match up with anyone if their stop unit is as physically imposing as it was at Tulane.
Moreover, the Tigers had three double-digit scorers, including Dainja'a outburst. They continued shooting efficiently from beyond the arc, draining nine threes at a 39.1 percent clip, in line with their ninth-ranked national rating. Memphis also did a great job sharing the basketball, totaling 18 assists.
Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway's program is operating at a high level, with this being the most recent instance. Memphis is building an impressive March Madness resume, adding Tulane to the list. They've triumphed over UConn, Michigan State and Ole Miss while establishing conference supremacy by defeating North Texas and clobbering UAB.
At this rate, Memphis is shaping up to be a legitimate threat. At 17-4 and 7-1 in conference play, the Tigers have proven to be stiff competition for anyone who challenges them. The trio of Dainja, Tyrese Hunter and PJ Haggerty is firing on all cylinders and ostensibly getting stronger. This squad is one of college hoops' sneakily dangerous squads, though they may no longer be able to slip through the cracks.