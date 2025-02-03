Men’s college basketball rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Tennessee blows out Florida
Things can change rapidly over the course of a long college basketball season, which is part of the fun of the sport. The Tennessee Volunteers are a strong example this season after losing their No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 in historic fashion after getting blown out by 30 points against Florida in Gainesville.
Revenge came knocking for the Gators on Saturday as a short-handed Tennessee side blew them out by 20 to return the favor, showing us that we essentially know nothing and anything can happen on a given day in the college basketball world. How will Tennessee's payback victory, along with the rest of Week 13's results, impact the upcoming Top 25 poll?
Projected AP Top 25 college basketball rankings after Tennessee blows out Florida
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Duke Blue Devils
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Tennessee Volunteers
5. Houston Cougars
6. Florida Gators
7. Purdue Boilermakers
8. Michigan State Spartans
9. Iowa State Cyclones
10. Texas A&M Aggies
11. Marquette Golden Eagles
12. St. John's Red Storm
13. Kansas Jayhawks
14. Kentucky Wildcats
15. Missouri Tigers
16. Texas Tech Red Raiders
17. Memphis Tigers
18. Wisconsin Badgers
19. Mississippi State Bulldogs
20. Illinois Fighting Illini
21. UCONN Huskies
22. Michigan Wolverines
23. Ole Miss Rebels
24. Arizona Wildcats
25. Clemson Tigers
Iowa State falls at Arizona
Week 13 started off with a bang as No. 3 Iowa State ran into some trouble against Arizona, which is peaking at the right time. The Wildcats forced overtime when Caleb Love hit a half-court heave and rode the momentum right through the extra session, defeating the third-ranked team in the nation 86-75 to help them launch themselves into a tie for first place in the Big 12 standings.
Following up the overtime victory with another W against Arizona State made it four straight wins for the Wildcats, who have won 11 of 12 to put their non-conference struggles behind them. Things aren't looking as great for Iowa State, who came out flat on Saturday and lost by 19 at home to Kansas State, which is not a good spot to be in with a trip to Allen Fieldhouse looming on Monday.
Tennessee blows out Florida with a short-handed team
Going through a gauntlet of five straight games against ranked opponents is life in the SEC this season, and No. 8 Tennessee is in the middle of their roughest stretch of the schedule right now. Losing at home to No. 12 Kentucky was not an inspiring start to the week, so it was very impressive to see the Volunteers demolish No. 5 Florida by 20 points despite missing two starters due to illness.
The victory was an important one for the Volunteers, who are now 2-2 over the first four games of this stretch and are set to wrap it up at home against red-hot No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday. As for the Gators, they will look to bounce back at home against No. 24 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night before heading to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.
John Calipari gets the last laugh in Lexington
The long-anticipated return of John Calipari to Rupp Arena came on Saturday night after he stunned the college basketball world by fleeing Kentucky for SEC rival Arkansas. The Wildcats' faithful eagerly booed Calipari at the start of the night but he got the last word as the Razorbacks handed No. 12 Kentucky a 10-point home defeat that ranked as one of the day's most stunning results.
Adou Thiero burned his old team by pouring in a game-high 21 points to pick up a much-needed victory for the Razorbacks' flagging tournament hopes. This loss will also send the Wildcats down the polls a bit as they dropped to 4-4 in SEC play.
Duke demolishes North Carolina as Cooper Flagg puts on a how
College basketball's greatest rivalry wasn't much of a game in Durham on Saturday night. Duke beat North Carolina by 17 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a game that wasn't nearly that close, with the Blue Devils building an early 40-13 lead and maximizing their advantage at 32 points.
The contest was a showcase for Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, who torched the Tar Heels for 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to make his mark on the sport's most well-known rivalry. North Carolina continues to trend in the wrong direction, losing for the fourth time in five games and dropping their 10th contest of the year, leaving Hubert Davis' team with a lot of work to do to get on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday.