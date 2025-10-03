Mercury vs. Aces, Game 1: How to watch, projected rotations and more

The matchup for the 2025 WNBA Finals is set. And how lucky are we that the first best-of-seven series in the league will feature the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces against the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury?

The Aces were certainly favorites to again reach the championship after they exited the playoffs last season. But their season began extremely disappointingly. When they lost by a historic 53 points to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2, they were below .500, and many pondered if they’d even make the playoffs at all.

But behind A’ja Wilson -- who rightfully won her fourth MVP award this season -- they ended the season making history – but in a good way: on a 16-game winning streak. This is the Aces' third Finals appearance in four seasons as they seek their third title in franchise history.

The Mercury also took a unique route to get here. In the offseason, they said goodbye to Diana Taurasi, who retired, and lost Brittney Griner to free agency. Only two members of their 2024 team returned, and they added Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally to team up with Kahleah Copper. Their regular season was filled with ups and downs, and their playoff run saw more of the same.

But, with Thomas leading them – she was certainly up there in the MVP conversation with Wilson – the Mercury eliminated the defending champion New York Liberty and the No. 1-seeded Lynx. This is the Mercury’s first Finals since 2021, and they are seeking their fourth championship in franchise history.

According to FanDuel, the Aces, who have homecourt advantage, are slight favorites to win it all. This season, the Finals follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The series will shift to PHX Arena in Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.

2025 WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Mercury at Aces, Friday, Oct. 3 | 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Game 2: Mercury at Aces, Sunday, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC/fubo

Game 3: Aces at Mercury, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Aces at Mercury, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Game 5*: Mercury at Aces, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC/fubo

Game 6*: Aces at Mercury, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Game 7*: Mercury at Aces, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN /fubo

*If necessary

Las Vegas Aces projected starting lineup

Head coach: Becky Hammon

0 Jackie Young | G (Notre Dame)

1 Kierstan Bell | F (Florida Gulf Coast)

3 NaLyssa Smith | F (Baylor)

12 Chelsea Gray | G (Duke)

22 A'ja Wilson | C (South Carolina)

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup

Head coach: Nate Tibbetts

0 Satou Sabally | F (Oregon)

2 Kahleah Copper | G (Rutgers)

4 Natasha Mack | C (Oklahoma State)

8 Monique Akoa Makani | G (Cameroon)

25 Alyssa Thomas | F (Maryland)