3 standout Mets free agents who David Stearns could bring back
By James Nolan
David Stearns still has a lot of work to do this offseason if he wants to make the New York Mets one of the top teams in the National League. Even though they just handed Juan Soto the largest contract in professional sports, they’re still not quite up there with teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. They still have to add a few pieces to get there, and they could do so by bringing back some key pieces in their terrific 2024 season.
The Mets have three elite hitters in Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil also have pretty good track records. They could use another big bat to complement their lineup.
As great as their lineup, New York’s rotation could use some work. They lost Luis Severino already while Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana remain unsigned. Luckily, there are some familiar faces who Stearns could re-sign and bring back into the fold for the Mets.
3. SP Sean Manaea
The Mets have Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas slated to be in the starting rotation. Senga is coming off injuries that caused him to miss almost the entire regular season, and they’re rolling the dice with Montas and Holmes. Peterson had a great 2024 season, but he’s not a game-changing piece.
With Sean Manaea still on the open market, it only makes sense for Stearns to re-sign the left-hander. Last season, across 32 starts, the 32-year-old had a phenomenal season. He posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA. He certainly was the Mets' best starter in 2024.
New York has reportedly expressed interest in retaining Manaea. Stearns doesn’t have a history of handing out big contracts to pitchers, but the 32-year-old likely won’t garner anything over four to five years. Rumors around the league have suggested he could garner up to or slightly over $100 million.
If they can bring back Manaea, it would give them a much deeper rotation. Having Senga, Manaea, and Peterson as the top three starters is something the Mets can get away with, especially if they continue to add more star power to the lineup.
2. 1B Pete Alonso
Almost every Mets fan wants to see their beloved Pete Alonso return to the team. Since 2019, the power-hitting first basemen put up the most RBIs and second most HRs in MLB. Only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has hit more HRs since Alonso came into the league.
In five 162-game seasons, the Polar Bear has three seasons where he hit at least 40 HRs and 100 RBIs. He’s only posted an OPS below .800 once, and it came this past season when he posted a .788 OPS.
Through six seasons with New York, he’s been one of their top hitters every season. The 30-year-old struggled in the 2024 regular season but proved he’s still one of the most feared HR hitters during the postseason. In 13 postseason games in 2024, he hit 4 HRs and 10 RBIs while posting a .999 OPS.
It’s unclear what type of contract Alonso will garner. With Scott Boras as his agent, he’ll be looking for a great deal. Mets fans are hopeful it’s the Mets who can find him that deal. Stearns has alluded to wanting to bring Alonso back in numerous press conferences since taking over as the President of Baseball Operations.
Alonso could be the missing piece in the 2025 Mets lineup. If they had a lineup that featured Lindor, Soto, Vientos, Alonso, and Nimmo, it could put them right up there with some of the best lineups around the league. It’s unclear what type of contract he’ll get, but New York should be the team to give him that contract.
1. OF/DH Jesse Winker
Even if the Mets can retain Alonso, they need another reliable bat. The DH spot is wide open. With Jesse Winker still unsigned, it makes sense for the Mets to bring him back. New York would be able to platoon Winker with Starling Marte at DH.
Last season, Winker posted a .327 BA with a .962 OPS with runners in scoring position. In the 2024 postseason with the Mets, put up a .318 BA with a 1.168 OPS. He was a key piece for New York after he got traded over from the Washington Nationals.
The New York native loved his short stint with the Mets and could offer their 2025 team a lot. As the full-time DH, he isn’t eye candy. However, with Marte still on the team, he would be a great fit. A lineup with Lindor, Soto, Vientos, Alonso, and Nimmo, with Winker and Marte as the DH’s, would arguably give the Mets the top lineup in baseball.