Mets might be biggest winners of Yankees landing on Paul Goldschmidt at 1B
The New York Mets and New York Yankees have competed in quite a few bidding wars this offseason. Obviously, they were the top two teams in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and a huge reason why the final deal ended at nearly $800 million. But they've also shared interest in Christian Walker, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Alex Bregman, and Mets star Pete Alonso.
It's the bidding war for Alonso that's the most intriguing though. Alonso is a longtime Met, but after the Mets stole Soto from the Bronx Bombers, it's likely the Yankees could have looked to steal Alonso in return.
But the Yankees have recently agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $12.5 million with free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. With Giancarlo Stanton in the DH slot and Goldschmidt replacing Anthony Rizzo at first base, the Yankees are now out of the Alonso sweepstakes.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mets in position to re-sign Pete Alonso following Yankees Paul Goldschmidt signing
The market around Alonso hasn't quite been as aggressive as he had once hoped. There have only been four or five teams rumored to be aggressively pursuing him with the Yankees being one of them and the Astros being another. Both Houston and New York (Yankees) are now effectively out of this sweepstakes.
That leaves the Mets competing with teams like the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals for Alonso's services. New York is a much more aggressive team, and their ownership spends a lot more money than either of those two teams.
At this point in time, the Mets should be seen as very heavy favorites to land Alonso this winter. He likely won't get nearly the money that he was once believed to land either. Unless the Nationals or Mariners are willing to pony up close to $200 million, the Polar Bear will head back to Queens in the coming weeks.
That means the Mets come out of the Goldschmidt signing as the biggest winners. Even when the Yankees are bringing in their own players, they're finding a way to benefit their cross-town rivals. The Subway Series might turn into quite a rivalry and it'll be must-see TV in 2025.