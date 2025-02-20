Mets bold approach to Frankie Montas injury could backfire and waste Juan Soto year one

The New York Mets have high expectations heading into this season. After all, they did sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, and he instantly makes the team better. Not to mention, the Mets were able to bring Pete Alonso back on a two-year deal with an opt-out after the upcoming season. After falling two wins short of making the World Series, the Mets appear to be ready to make a return to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2015.

If there is one weakness on paper, it very well could be the starting rotation. Instead of shopping for the big fish at the top of the starting pitching market, the Mets decided to take some gambles, much like they did last winter. One of their gambles this offseason was signing Frankie Montas. While Montas had some solid years in the past, he does have an injury history.

Just as Mets spring training kicked off, Montas was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain, and is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks.

With this news, Mets fans began wondering if the team would bring in another starting pitcher to fill the void. Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo reported that Jose Quintana expressed interest in returning to the Mets, and that the two were talking.

It certainly seemed like there was buzz. Well, until Thursday.

Mets want to run with starting rotation despite Frankie Montas injury

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets have no plans to bring in additional starting pitching help. Instead, the team has faith in their starting pitching depth in-house to fill the void.

When looking at the rotation, here's what their top four options look like:

Rotation Order # Name Left-Handed or Right-Handed 1 Sean Manaea LHP 2 Kodai Senga RHP 3 David Peterson LHP 4 Clay Holmes RHP

Sean Manaea is the undisputed ace of the rotation after an incredible 2024 season with the team, and he was rewarded with a three-year, $75 million deal. Kodai Senga is coming off of a season in which he suffered right shoulder and calf injuries, limiting him to just one game (5.1 innings). David Peterson has been with the team for years and slots in as a middle of the rotation arm. Then, we get to Clay Holmes, who is the former Yankees closer. Instead of throwing him in the bullpen, the Mets are experimenting a starting rotation stint. Holmes had his highs and his lows with the Yankees, so it's not a given that this will pan out for the Mets.

As for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, the Mets have Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill as options.

For this Mets team, they are obviously trying to get back into the postseason to get past the NLCS and into the World Series. Getting Juan Soto shows that this is a team looking to win multiple World Series titles. For the Mets to bank on Montas returning, considering his injury history, is a risk.