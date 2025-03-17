Mets can't catch a break: Projected lineup without Jesse Winker

Spring training hasn’t been kind to the New York Mets. Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Francisco Alvarez, and Jeff McNeil will already start the season on the IL. The team hopes that Jesse Winker won’t join the list after he had a scare in Monday’s spring contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was pinch-hit for by Ryan Clifford afterward.

Jesse Winker awkwardly stumbled out of the batter's box as he popped out in the first inning pic.twitter.com/U9koUFZnYS — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2025

As a left-handed DH, Winker expects to produce at a high level for New York. Last season, the veteran posted a .788 OPS against right-handed pitching. With runners in scoring position, he recorded a .327 batting average with a .962 OPS. If Winker does have to miss any time, Carlos Mendoza will have to shake up his lineup.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Projected Mets lineup if Winker misses time

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

2. Juan Soto, RF

3. Pete Alonso, 1B

4. Brandon Nimmo, LF

5. Mark Vientos, 3B

6. Brett Baty, DH

7. Luis Torrens, C

8. Jose Siri, CF

9. Luisangel Acuña, 2B

After McNeil’s injury, many expected Brett Baty to take over the reins at second base. Without Winker, the young infielder should take the DH role. It would allow New York to improve defensively by giving Luisangel Acuña a roster spot for now. Baty’s bat still has a ton of upside, as he’s raking in spring training. Headed into Monday's contest, Baty posted a .343 batting average with a 1.010 OPS. Acuña showed off his potential in a 14-game stretch late in 2024, hitting .308 with a .966 OPS. Having Acuña hit the nine-hole would allow Lindor to see more fastballs, as the 22-year-old is a threat to take second base if he gets on.

It wouldn’t be ideal for Winker to start 2025 on the IL. However, it wouldn’t halt them if Baty and Acuña could perform. Both have all the tools to make a legitimate impact. With the injuries the Mets have sustained this spring, they’ll have the opportunity to make their marks.