Mets deserve far more credit for hanging tight with the Dodgers juggernaut
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees were set to play one of the more competitive World Series' of the last decade. It was the ideal matchup for MLB. The AL MVP vs the NL MVP. The best player in the world against the second best. Top players like Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are all there to display their talent.
But, after three games, the Dodgers are showing that they are in a league of their own. LA is up 3-0 on the Yankees after another victory Monday, this time led by Walker Buehler and an excellent start that stifled the Yankees offense.
Judge has yet to show up on the biggest stage and the Dodgers have looked dominant. Freeman looks to be the hottest hitter on the planet right now and it's hard to imagine any team beating this Dodgers lineup.
Mets loss in the NLCS looking better as Dodgers continue to steamroll Yankees in World Series
In hindsight, the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres deserve a lot more credit for pushing this Dodgers team to the brink of elimination during the NLDS and the NLCS.
San Diego led the Dodgers 2-1 before losing two straight games and getting bounced without scoring a run in those two games.
But it was the Mets that really pushed the Dodgers to their breaking point. At times, the Mets looked to be better than the Dodgers despite the differences in the rosters. New York won two games in the six game series by scores of 7-3 and 12-6. Maybe the Mets deserve more credit for taking the Dodgers to six games. As of now, the Yankees are on the brink of getting swept out of the World Series.
It's tough to know how a Subway World Series would've ended, but one thing is for certain – the Dodgers are likely the best team in the game today.
To make matters even more terrifying for the rest of baseball, Los Angeles should get even better next year when they return a number of healthy players, and perhaps feature Ohtani on the mound.