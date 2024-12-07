Mets go to desperate lengths to copy Braves and Reynaldo Lopez with latest move
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves made a low-risk, high-reward move last winter by signing Reynaldo Lopez to a multiyear contract to be a starting pitcher. Lopez, who had spent the majority of his career as a relief pitcher, struggled to find a home, pitching for three teams in 2023.
Lopez was acquired by the Angels from the White Sox near the MLB trade deadline, and then place on waivers as Anaheim's attempt to make a long-term case for Shohei Ohtani to stay backfired. With the Cleveland Guardians, which claimed Lopez next, the right-hander looked more like his former self.
However, the uncertainty of Lopez's future as a starting pitcher along with his tumultuous 2023 season influenced the market just enough for the Braves to sign him on a three-year, $30 million plus a donation to the Braves foundation/ponzi scheme. Last season, Lopez had a 1.99 ERA and 5.08 WAR in the Atlanta rotation, making his first All-Star team as a result. Alex Anthopoulos's strategy paid off, but now another team in their division has caught on.
New York Mets sign their own Reynaldo Lopez in Clay Holmes
As Joel Sherman wrote in a recent column, "teams are more aggressively looking at relievers returning to the rotation due to recent success in that area." Atlanta may have the patent, but in baseball the best form of flattery is imitation.
The difference between Lopez and Holmes is that the former did have some experience starting games earlier in his MLB career. Holmes hasn't started a game since he pitched in the minor leagues. The Mets and Holmes appear confident he can make the transition, but it won't be easy – and it could come with some obvious limitations like pitch and innings limits.
Holmes was more than willing to take this risk, as starting pitchers are expected to earn more money than mid-tier relievers this winter. Holmes deal tops out at $38 million over three years, which is more than Lopez got.
The Mets needed a replacement for Luis Severino, who signed an expensive deal with the Oakland Athletics late this week. Holmes may not do that on his own, but David Stearns isn't done adding just yet.