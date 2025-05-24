Mets-Dodgers restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Citi Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have entered a rain delay on Friday, May 23rd, in the top of the third inning with the game tied at 0. As of right now (9:15 PM) the game is tentatively scheduled to resume at 9:35.

This is the first game of the three-game series between the reigning MLB champion Dodgers and upstart Mets, and the series will run through Sunday. Tonight's game is being broadcast on Apple TV+, with Sunday's game being featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Mets show Knicks some love during rain delay

Well, at least there's another New York team in a pretty important game just a few miles away from Citi Field for fans to watch while they wait for the Mets game to resume. The Mets put the Knicks game on the big screen at Citi Field while fans wait for the rain to pass. Love to see the solidarity among teams in the same city — and that's definitely the biggest TV fans would find in the city, so it's not all bad!

New York (Knicks) fell in heartbreaking fashion in Game 1 to Indiana, who thrives on improbable comebacks.

Mets, Dodgers series should be thrilling

Any New York vs. Los Angeles sporting event is going to feel important, especially when both teams are as good as these Dodgers and Mets are. Los Angeles has a two-game lead in the NL West, while New York is two games back of Philadelphia in the East.