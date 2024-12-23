Mets dream offseason rolls on with Sean Manaea back in fold: Best memes and tweets
The New York Mets already won the offseason by getting Juan Soto to swap sides in the Big Apple. They've added a cherry on top with the re-signing of pitcher Sean Manaea.
In the dead of night on Monday, news broke from Jeff Passan and others that the 32-year-old and the Mets agreed on a three-year deal worth $75 million. That's equal to the deal the Rangers gave 34-year-old Nathan Eovaldi.
Manaea had a resurgent season with the Mets in 2024 after a couple of rough years in San Diego and San Francisco. In New York, he posted a 12-6 record with an ERA of 3.47. His WHIP of 1.084 was the lowest he's managed since 2019 with the A's.
Mets fans and media react to Sean Manaea re-signing
Bringing Manaea always made sense given his performance at the end of the 2024 season. The tricky part was ironing out the details on a contract that would suit both the player and the ball club.
The going rate for pitchers at this stage makes Manaea's $25-million AAV seem perfectly reasonable. The only risk is him reverting back to the pitcher he was the two seasons before trading the west coast for the east. A three-year deal makes that risk more than fair.
A much more positive problem to have? Manaea getting even better and making the Mets regret only getting him for three years.
If they weren't going to bring back Manaea, then the Mets would have had to find another free agent to fill his place. They had Kodai Senga as the ace but no clear No. 2 behind him. That question has been answered.
The next thing on the docket is bringing back Pete Alonso. The All-Star first baseman has spent his whole career with the Mets but he's exploring the free agent market. We'll see if David Stearns can pull off another deal to keep the band together.