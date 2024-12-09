Mets dream World Series-winning lineup with Juan Soto in it: $765 million steals Soto
The New York Mets have officially won the Juan Soto sweepstakes in one of the most exciting bidding wars in the history of baseball. Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with Steve Cohen's Mets, marking it as the richest contract in the history of sports. It comes with an opt out after the fifth year, meaning Soto can enter free agency again in 2029 if he feels this deal is, somehow, undervalued at that point. There's also zero deferred money in the contract.
This deal blows away the other top contracts in baseball history, even Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract.
Now the Mets can work on putting together a dream lineup with Soto in it. What would that look like?
What will the Mets' dream lineup look like after signing Juan Soto?
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
Francisco Lindor
SS
2
Juan Soto
RF
3
Mark Vientos
3B
4
Pete Alonso
1B
5
Brandon Nimmo
LF
6
Joc Pederson
DH
7
Gleyber Torres
2B
8
Starling Marte
CF
9
Francisco Alvarez
C
Francisco Lindor and Soto will hit one and two in the Mets lineup for as long as these two special talents are in the Big Apple. Mark Vientos slots in the three hole as the team's third baseman. There have been rumors that the Mets could acquire a third baseman like Alex Bregman, but giving Soto over three quarters of a billion dollars kind of ruins that idea.
Pete Alonso would come back to the Mets in their dream lineup. Alonso is expected to pursue a deal worth close to $200 million, but the Mets may be able to bring him back as they continue to fill the pitching rotation out with budget options. Brandon Nimmo hits fifth in this star-studded lineup, followed by another free agent, Joc Pederson. Pederson is the perfect upgrade over Jesse Winker.
The final free agent acquisition, Gleyber Torres, hits seventh and plays second base. The Mets will need to save money here, so a two year deal with Torres would work very well, especially as it adds another righty to the lineup.
Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez round out the lineup.
Given this starting nine and the potential to add to the starting rotation, the Mets have a real chance to compete with the Dodgers. It was hard to imagine a team competing with Los Angeles, but if the Mets pull this off, they're as close as we will get.