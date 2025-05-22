Mets fans are watching a new star arrive in real time

The New York Mets have hit a rough patch lately, going 5-5 in their last ten games, while the Philadelphia Phillies took over first place in the National League East. Their biggest issue has been their offense, specifically Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. They desperately need just one to get going, especially with how well they've been pitching.

Carlos Mendoza’s pitching staff leads MLB with a stellar 2.82 ERA. Their rotation has been fantastic, with great performances from Griffin Canning, Kodai Senga, and company. Their bullpen has been much better than expected. Edwin Diaz looks like his former self, as he has yet to blow a save this season and hasn't allowed a run since April 21. The most surprising pitcher throughout the early part of 2025, has been Huascar Brazobán.

The Mets could have a dominant reliever on their hands

Since coming into the league in 2022, Brazobán has always had electric stuff. He's finally putting it all together this season, as he's allowed just three runs in 30.0 innings pitched. He's worked the Mets out of key jams and is starting to become their most reliable arm out of the bullpen.

Many didn't have him making New York’s opening-day roster, which is the wildest part. The 35-year-old was traded to the Mets from the Miami Marlins before the 2024 trade deadline. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 20 appearances with Miami. With the Mets, he had the worst stretch of his career, posting a 5.14 ERA across 19 games.

If Brazobán’s elite start isn't a fluke, the Mets will be in a great position. They'll be getting back Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas relatively soon. It should help Mendoza place less stress on his bullpen arms. In today’s MLB, having a great bullpen is vital.

Diaz is already capable of being a trustworthy high-leverage arm out of the pen. Brazobán emerging as a clutch performer will only further the Mets’ chances of locking up close leads to end games this season.