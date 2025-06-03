Mets fans fear the worst after surprise top prospect promotion

Former top prospect Ronny Mauricio was called up to the New York Mets on Tuesday. He will replace an injured Mark Vientos, who limped off the field with a hamstring injury in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is an unexpectedly swift return to big-league action for Mauricio, New York's No. 4 prospect in the latest ESPN rankings. After a strong debut in 2023, Mauricio spent last season rehabbing a torn ACL. New York took its time working Mauricio back, as one might expect, but the Vientos injury opened up a spot in the infield and heightened the urgency to get the talented 24-year-old back up to speed.

In nine games with Triple-A Syracuse this season, Mauricio hit .515 with a 1.382 OPS, mashing three home runs and stealing six bases. That is pretty undeniable, even if it's a small sample size. New York ended up rushing him through the minor league gauntlet a bit, but Mauricio responded well to the challenge. Now he's tasked with helping the MLB squad.

While there is excitement to see what Mauricio can accomplish in his second big-league stint, it does leave Mets fans wondering how bad the Vientos injury is. It has been a sluggish season at the plate for Vientos, but he's critical to the heart of this Mets lineup and an extended absence puts a damper on otherwise promising first third of the campaign.

Vientos, 25, has regressed both offensively and defensively this season after an impressive 27-home run, 71-RBI campaign in 2024. Now this injury sets him back even further, which throws a wrench into the Mets' long-term infield plans.

Mauricio will get his chance to win the job in the meantime. He probably won't rip third base away from Vientos and Brett Baty entirely this season (assuming Vientos can return eventually), but if Mauricio translates even a fraction of his Triple-A dominance to the big leagues, the Mets will need to at least consider a more permanent solution.

Jeff McNeil is amply productive at second base. Francisco Lindor is an MVP candidate at shortstop. That puts Mauricio under immediate pressure to perform when he hasn't been on this stage for two years. How the Mets approach the upcoming trade deadline and chart the future of this infield could hinge on how effectively Mauricio handles this test.

Still on the upswing of his career, Mauricio brings a compelling blend of pop, quickness and defensive versatility to the Mets roster. He has lost top prospect status, but the talent has not waned — only his capacity to showcase it on a regular basis. With health back on his side, Mauricio certainly has what it takes to stick in the big leagues. He may never see Syracuse again.

That said, Jett Williams, New York's No. 1 prospect, also plays shortstop. The Mets' available infield reps are limited, so it's fair to wonder if Vientos and Baty are true staples moving forward. Vientos might find his second wind as a DH once he's back to full strength, but Baty's numbers this season aren't anything special. That .734 OPS isn't enough to lock him at third base forever. The Mets' future has been fast-tracked out of necessity, but this change could quickly become permanent.