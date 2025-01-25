Mets fans have mixed feelings about team's new road alternate jerseys
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets had a big day at Citi Field in the winter when they introduced superstar Juan Soto, who had signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract. But over a month later, the Mets held "Amazin' Day," a huge event on Saturday for Mets fans to meet current and former players and coaches, go on behind-the-scenes tours, and attend panels.
Ahead of the event, the Mets teased the unveiling of brand new road alternate uniforms. Fans wondered what the jerseys would look like. Jerseys were leaked on social media shortly after the announcement, and as it turns out, they were accurate.
The Mets' social media team posted video and photos of star shortstop Francisco Lindor donning the new alternate road uniform. The new jerseys are blue pullovers with a blue script font and orange piping.
As is the case with any new jersey, fans of that team share their thoughts on whether they will run out to go buy it, or trash it on social media. Let's just say, the new blue alternate road jerseys received mixed response from fans.
Mets fans have mixed feelings about brand new blue road alternate jerseys
The new jerseys are a tribute to Mets uniforms of old. Specifically, they pay tribute to their 1987 road uniforms, which featured the script font. However, those jerseys were grey with blue font and orange piping, and had blue and orange stripes across the shoulders and down the sleeves.
You can have a look for yourselves here, courtesy of the SNY Mets Twitter account.
Look, every team unveils new uniforms that will split the fanbase. Some will love them, others will hate them. But the important thing is that the Mets win regardless of what jerseys they are donning.
Last year, the Mets shocked the world by sneaking into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. Then, in the Division Series, the Mets defeated the rival Philadelphia Phillies in four games. Finally, the Mets were just two wins away from reaching the World Series, even pulling the series to a 3-2 deficit.
Now, the Mets have high expectations after bringing in Soto, who immediately makes the lineup better. Not to mention bringing in other solid names like A.J. Minter, Jose Siri, and Clay Holmes, and retaining Sean Manaea and Jesse Winker.
It's World Series or bust for the Mets. Maybe, just maybe, they will wear these new road alternate jerseys when they play in the Fall Classic in the near future.