Mets fans gave Shohei Ohtani all the motivation he needed to destroy them in Game 3
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a home run ball to LeGuardia on Wednesday night. Ohtani stepped to the plate with two men on and a 4-0 lead, only adding to that cushion in a huge way with a blast to the upper deck. Ohtani's baseball went where few have ever landed -- it was one small step for man.
Ohtani is a private individual, so it's no real surprise that he (as far as we can tell) didn't have much to say to the media after the Dodgers win. Ohtani held a session with his interpreter prior to Game 3, and discussed everything from pitchers' approach to him this postseason to Francisco Londor and the NL MVP race.
While we do not know Ohtani personally, every athletes has a brain compartment filled with motivation from doubters throughout the years. Mets fans have filled that locker three-times over in just a few days.
Shohei Ohtani gets all the motivation he needs from Mets fans
Ohtani has heard all the gambling-related jeers for months now, as his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty for stealing Ohtani's money and using it to fund an illegal bookie. He heard more on Wednesday night, despite an MLB investigation ultimately clearing Ohtani of any wrongdoing.
When Ohtani was introduced on Wednesday, he received a chorus of boos, which this absolute psychopath had a lot of fun with while running to the first-base line.
Not to mention, there has been plenty of chatter regarding Ohtani's so-called postseason struggles. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Mets Game 2 victory in Los Angeles, and promptly didn't speak to the media postgame despite request.
The likely NL MVP winner responded the only way he knows how, and that's with his actions. His Dodgers teammates were once again left in awe after Game 3, just as they have been all season long.
“I have no idea why people are talking about Shohei. He’s the best player on the field every day,” Mookie Betts said. “Oh, he hasn’t got a hit with nobody on. Who cares? It’s Shohei Ohtani. Everybody knows who he is every time he steps in the box. Everybody is expecting something to happen."
With the home run, Ohtani boosted his postseason OPS to .770. He is now 7-for-31, for those of you counting stats at home.
“It's important for Shohei, certainly, to build some confidence,” Dave Roberts said. “That’s No. 1.”
If we know Ohtani, it's one of many.