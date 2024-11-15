Mets fans won’t like where former 3B indicates Pete Alonso will end up
By Austin Owens
Both Big Apple teams in the MLB are coming off very successful seasons. The New York Mets made a magical run at the end of the regular season that resulted in an NLCS appearance. On the American League side, the New York Yankees reached the World Series where they fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As these teams gear up for the 2025 season, both organizations have some big decisions to make. Many people anticipated the Mets to begin rebuilding in 2024 and trade superstar Pete Alonso but those plans changed when they had a high level of unexpected success. After this past season's results, it would not be a surprise to see Alonso back in Queens. However, a prediction from a former Met/Yankees corner infielder would be a shock to the baseball world.
Todd Frazier predicts Alonso goes to the Bronx
While the 2x All-Star Todd Frazier is most known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds, the third baseman also spent some time with the Mets and Yankees. Frazier was a guest on the popular baseball podcast “Foul Territory” and shared a shocking prediction.
Frazier believes that Alonso, a current unrestricted free agent, will go across town to the Yankees. While it is tough to imagine, seeing Alonso in pinstripes may not be that far fetched.
There are several other teams that are willing to dish out an insane amount of money for outfielder Juan Soto, including the Mets. If that is the route the Mets take, they likely would not be able to afford to pay Soto and Alonso.
With it seeming likely Soto will be removed from the Yankees payroll, they will have room for another superstar like Alonso. Frazier referenced Alonso’s defense as a strength that could make him more intriguing to the Yankees since Aaron Boone’s squad as a whole has been notorious for making costly errors recently.
I think everyone agrees with Frazier saying that Alonso is a 30+ home run hitter regardless of what ballpark he calls home, but although it makes sense, imagining Pete Alonso in a Yankees uniform just doesn’t seem right.