3 emergency catchers Mets must pursue with Francisco Alvarez out long-term

The New York Mets will be without Francisco Alvarez for the first few months of 2025, as he requires surgery for his fractured left hamate bone. It will be hard to replace the 23-year-old. Alvarez was a key piece of the 2024 Mets. In games he played, New York went 65-35. Without Alvarez in 2024, they went 24-38.

Heading into this season, many had high hopes for the former number-one MLB prospect. Alvarez adjusted his swing with the hopes of more consistency. During his rookie season, the young catcher slugged 25 home runs. He’s got the potential to be a legitimate power threat with his abilities. The Mets were hopeful he’d be a cog in the bottom of their already-loaded lineup, but now they’ll have to pivot.

New York’s backup is Luis Torrens. He’s never been an everyday catcher, only playing in 100+ games once across his seven-year career. Across his career, he’s posted a .227 batting average with a .646 OPS. David Stearns wouldn’t be setting up Carlos Mendoza for success by not making a move for another catcher.

As a backup, Torrens is fine. However, he wouldn’t offer much upside as a routine starter. Even if they decide to roll with Torrens, the Mets need another catcher. Alvarez and the 28-year-old are the only ones on the 40-man roster. There are a few catchers in free agency still available. The Mets could also always promote a catcher internally. Let’s dive into the three best options David Stearns has to fill Alvarez’s shoes while he’s out.

3. Promote Kevin Parada

The former first-round draft pick isn’t the best option on paper by any stretch. In 2023, the 23-year-old was listed as the number-three ranked prospect for the Mets. Going into 2025, he isn’t even ranked in the top 30.

Last season in Double-A, Parada posted a lackluster .214 batting average and a .663 OPS. He also didn’t impress with his defense. The upside is still there for the former Georgia Tech star. Nevertheless, giving him the job to start 2025 would be a risk. Parada’s most likely path to his MLB debut would be raking in the minors. Then, the young catcher could get a call-up at some point to prove his worth.

2. Free Agent James McCann

A reunion with James McCann is still on the table for the Mets. During his tenure in Queens, the 34-year-old had minimal success. He hit .220 with a .610 OPS in his two seasons with New York. Yet, he’s still a serviceable catcher.

McCann works extremely well with pitchers. New York has a question mark-filled rotation, so they need someone trustworthy defensively. The former All-Star is just that. New York doesn’t necessarily need a ton of offensive production from their catchers. That said, McCann could be the veteran glove-first catcher the Mets currently need.

1. Free Agent Yasmani Grandal

Yasmani Grandal is seeking a new team. The 36-year-old is still an above-average defender behind the dish. On top of that, his pitch framing is still elite. Grandal has a ton of experience under his belt. He could adapt quickly with the Mets starters. Offensively, he’s well past his prime. Across 72 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, the veteran hit .228 with a .707 OPS. However, Grandal could offer the Mets more upside than the other options.

Signing a veteran like Grandal could be the perfect stopgap while Alvarez is out. Even when Alvarez is healthy, Grandal could be a serviceable backup. He’s willing to mentor young players and is regarded highly as a leader. The 13-year veteran wouldn’t hit 25+ home runs like he once did, but he could still offer the Mets more potential than the other options.