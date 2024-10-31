Best memes and tweets as Steve Cohen waits outside Juan Soto's house with a brinks truck
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees season ended rather predictably. Los Angeles exposed their flaws, specifically in the fifth inning of Game 5, when the Yankees made three errors and erased a five-run lead rather quickly.
Mets owner Steve Cohen was excited to see the Yankees season end (we presume), as it gives him a chance to recruit their prized asset to Queens. Juan Soto is a free agent this winter, and he is expected to earn a contract north of $600 million. Yes, Soto is that good, and while he might not reset the market like Shohei Ohtani, his AAV ought to be just as impressive.
The Yankees are favored to keep Soto by most sportsbooks, but that's far from a guarantee. Soto sure sounded like a star on his way out when New York lost Game 5, even speaking in the past tense about his time in the Bronx.
"We'll see what happens. At the end of the day I'm very happy with all of my teammates I had here, all of the people who supported me this year, but at the end of the day we'll see what happens," Soto said in Spanish. "Thanks to all of the people in New York, thanks to all of the fans in New York. They've been with me since Day 1 and I have to thank them. I'm very happy with everything they've done for me this year and in the end, no matter what happens, they'll always be in my heart."
Does that sound like a player eager to return?
Mets owner Steve Cohen will pay whatever it takes to land Juan Soto
Soto's agent is Scott Boras, and his client always head to free agency. The highest bidder for Soto is a good bet to land his services. The Mets and Cohen will certainly meet with him, and blow the crosstown rival away with an offer. The Mets also made the NLCS this past season and pushed the Dodgers to six games. Brian Cashman ought to be scared.
Cohen has the money necessary to acquire Soto, who would immediately become the face of the Mets franchise for the next decade – sorry Francisco Lindor. Soto is the kind of player World Series champions add, and losing him (especially given the public knowledge that the Mets are interested) would be devastating.
Soto is fighting his own battle of New York. The Yankees have the incumbent's advantage, but the Mets are lingering in the background.