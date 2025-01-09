Steve Cohen is still bending over backward to make Juan Soto happy
It would be fair to say that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has done just about everything in his power to make sure Juan Soto would come to Queens and be happy. And somehow, that even goes beyond cutting the superstar outfielder a $765 million check that could grow to more than $800 million over the length of the contract.
More than just his eye-popping salary and the incentives and potential bonuses, the Mets also granted Soto and his family personal security essentially at all times, a private suite for his family at Citi Field, a hotel suite and travel planning for his family for road games, and even took No. 22 from Brett Baty (though that last one might've been the least heavy ask.
Suffice it to say, Cohen was willing to do whatever it took to get his man. And it worked, so who could blame that type of aggression. But Soto is officially signed with the Mets now, having been introduced back in mid-December. That hasn't stopped the Mets owner, however, from still bending to what Soto wants, even this winter.
Juan Soto allowed to play in Dominican Winter League by Steve Cohen, Mets
According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Soto will be allowed by Cohen and the Mets to play in the Dominican Winter League for the Tigres del Licey for a handful of games this offseason. The Mets outfielder explained the situation like so to Gomez:
"I asked the Mets to give me permission to play 10 games with the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League. I don't know the date yet when I will do it, but I hope it will be soon."
Obviously, playing in the winter leagues for a player's native country isn't anything new, even for superstar players. Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has frequented the Venezuelan Winter Leagues throughout his career, just to name one. At the same time, though, in the interest of protecting a likely $800 million-plus investment, it's still shocking to see.
This is, of course, no fault on Soto. He wants to play in his native country, even if for only 10 games, and likely celebrate with his home-country fans with his new contract. He's been a proud member of the Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic already, so we know the ties to the country run deep. It's completely reasonable for him to ask the Mets for the opportunity.
I'm also not saying that Cohen and New York are unreasonable for allowing it, though I would contend that it's a risk. You never know when an injury could happen, god forbid, and even if Soto is limited to fewer than a dozen games in the Dominican Winter League, that possibility is on the table. One has to wonder how much the Mets pushed back after Soto's request because of that right on the heels of signing that massive pact this offseason.
As baseball fans, regardless of your feelings about the Mets, we can all hope nothing comes of this. However, with all that Cohen and New York have already offered Soto to get to Queens, it's undeniably amusing to see the organization already acquiescing to another potentially consequential request.