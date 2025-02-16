Ultimate Met killer lands in worst possible spot for New York
A late winter signing by the Washington Nationals brings Paul DeJong aboard. For $1 million, the Nationals got a pretty good deal on DeJong, who mashed 24 long balls just a season ago between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.
Furthermore, the signing itself is good due to one other reason: DeJong has mashed in his career against the New York Mets. His slash line of .322/.347/.695 in 118 ABs against NYM is the highest against any opponent DeJong has faced, and he will join a Nationals lineup looking to improve on their 4.07 Runs Per Game in 2024, which was good for only 25th in MLB.
The Nationals will bank on the upside of DeJong, who has quietly recorded 20+ home runs three times in his career. His best season came in 2019 when he launched 30 long balls in his lone All-Star year. With only a $1 million price tag, there's a lot of value there for a Nats team that has put together a decent lineup heading into 2025.
Are the Nationals a threat in the NL East?
The division is so stacked between the Phillies, Braves, and Mets that it's hard to pencil the Nationals into a playoff spot. They added Nathaniel Lowe and Amed Rosario, and they still have Josh Bell. CJ Abrams will look to leap forward, as well as James Wood. If Dylan Crews lives up to his potential, you have a Nationals lineup that shouldn't be taken lightly because there are stronger teams in the division.
Adding DeJong for cheap adds needed pop to the lineup, and if we can belt another 20+ homers, the team should see its offensive production increase in 2025. Their pitching is the most significant question mark, as they are without a true ace in the rotation. In 2024, the rotation recorded a 4.40 ERA, which must improve if the Nationals wish to boost their win total. Nevertheless, DeJong for only $1 million is a bit of a steal, and the lineup certainly has upside.