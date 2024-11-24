Desperate much? Mets latest Juan Soto hint is the biggest reach of MLB free agency
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets are among the favorites to land Juan Soto, as they should be. The Mets have the most money to blow and make the NLCS just last season, when one could argue they were playing with house money.
New York always had an eye towards this winter, with Soto as their main course. Cohen hired David Stearns to oversee his baseball operations and make the front office sustainable, much like the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, that does not mean he won't flaunt his pocketbook when absolutely necessary. With Soto, that will eventually become necessary.
Soto wants a contract north of $600 million. He will likely get that and then some, with the Yankees and Mets as the primary suitors. Scott Boras has known this all along, but by meeting with opposing teams – notably rivals of the Mets and Yankees – he can drive the price up.
New York Mets fans reach for latest Juan Soto connection
Mets fans have liked what they have heard from Soto's initial meetings, including the Yankees preparing for the inevitable. This could just be a ploy from Brian Cashman and Co. to line up a backup plan, but if they were convinced Soto would stay, why even flirt with such an option? The Mets are a serious threat.
However, those same Mets fans are reaching for any hint they can get into the Soto chase. This includes Steve Cohen's wife following Soto on Instagram. It should be noted that Soto did not follow back yet.
If I follow Juan Soto, does that mean my favorite team is now likely to sign him? Sure, I'm not married to a billionaire, but you get the picture.
Social media rarely speaks the truth, but typically these rumors involve the player – in this case Soto – following an executive, team or players from that team. This is the other way around.
Soto may very well sign with the Mets. He enjoyed playing in New York, but reportedly would prefer something a little quieter. Queens provides that, and the Mets front office can give Soto as much money as he wants.
However, they will not sign Soto because Steve Cohen's wife followed him on instagram. I can assure you that.