Mets can only laugh as MLB insiders keep carrying Yankees' water after Juan Soto debacle
By James Nolan
Somehow, only the New York Mets can sign Juan Soto and not be winners of the offseason. Not only did they sign the superstar outfielder, who’s only 26 and has gotten on base over 40% of the time throughout his career, but they also retained Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, and Jesse Winker from last year's team that was two wins away from the World Series.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes otherwise, as he finds it blasphemous that New York signed Soto. Nightengale is a reputable reporter, but his take on the Soto signing is interesting.
The Mets are undoubtedly winners of the MLB offseason
Steve Cohen wants to build a dynasty in Queens. When he purchased the team a few years ago, he immediately traded for Francisco Lindor and gave him a contract that many thought was foolish. The star shortstop’s contract looks like a bargain now, especially after finishing second in National League MVP voting this past season. Soto is getting paid a boatload of money, but he’s only 26 and hasn’t reached his prime. Many think he had his best season only because he played with Aaron Judge, but they don’t talk about how Judge was never an American League champion without Soto.
Adding to that, the Mets have a star-studded lineup. Soto, Lindor, Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and the budding star Mark Vientos give Cohen’s squad five threats in the lineup. Francisco Alvarez, who was once the top prospect in baseball, could always become another X-factor in the order.
The Mets don’t have an elite starting rotation by any stretch. There are question marks after Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Manaea. Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas aren’t bonafide studs, but David Stearns has a knack for finding pitchers that could resurrect their careers. Luis Severino is a perfect example from just last season.
Not only did the blue and orange crew build a dominant lineup, but they also built a formidable bullpen. If Edwin Diaz is a shade of what he was in 2022, they have a dominant closer. They signed AJ Minter to a team-friendly contract, and he’s posted a 2.85 across his last five seasons.
Stearns and Cohen also have one of the game's best managers, Carlos Mendoza. In his first season, all the players credited Mendoza for believing they could turn their 2024 season around. He finished in the top three for the National League Manager of the Year award in his first season with the Mets.
The Yankees took a step back this offseason
Gerrit Cole and Judge aren’t getting any younger. The time to go all in for a championship is now. They added the most dominant closer in baseball by trading for Devin Williams. Signing Max Fried will help the starting rotation, but an 8-year deal for a 30-year-old starter is arguably riskier than signing a 26-year-old generational hitter. Outside of that, they haven’t made any A+ moves.
Cody Bellinger is coming off a subpar season. He is a significant downgrade from Soto. Last season, the 2019 NL MVP hit .266, tallied up 18 home runs, and had a .751 OPS. In 2024, Soto posted a .288 batting average, recorded 41 home runs, and racked up a .989 OPS.
Paul Goldschmidt is an aging veteran. Could he turn things around on a one-year contract in the Bronx? Maybe. However, he’s steadily declined since winning an MVP in 2022. He posted a .981 OPS and hit .317, with 35 home runs and 115 runs batted in during the 2022 season. In 2023, he posted a .810 OPS and hit .268, with 25 home runs and 80 runs driven in. This past season, he hit .245 with a .716 OPS while recording 22 home runs and 65 runs driven in. His strikeout rate in the past two seasons has also increased significantly. They’ll also be banking on DJ LeMahiue to be their starting third baseman. He’s hit .252 with a .698 OPS since 2021.
The Mets and the Yankees are both World Series Contenders heading into 2025. The Yankees didn’t have a terrible offseason by any stretch, but they did take a step back from last season's team. The Mets got significantly better than any other team in MLB this offseason. According to Fangraphs, the Mets added the most projected WAR this offseason. To not list them as winners and poke fun at them for signing Soto is certainly an odd take.