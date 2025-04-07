Mets lineup proves team might finally be done with Brett Baty after another slow start

It felt as if this season was Brett Baty's last chance to prove he belonged in a New York Mets uniform. He had his best spring training yet, and with Jeff McNeil set to begin the year on the Injured List, had an opportunity to play regularly at second base against right-handed pitching for several weeks.

Unfortunately, Baty has not gotten off to the start he or Mets fans had hoped for. He's just 2-for-21 with eight strikeouts on the year entering Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins, and finds himself out of the lineup for New York's upcoming contest.

Luisangel Acuña is set to take Baty's spot at the keystone and hit eighth for the Mets on Monday.

It sure looks like the Mets are beginning to phase Brett Baty out of their plans

This feels notable. The starting pitcher for Miami is Valente Bellozo, a right-hander who was just recalled from the minor leagues with Sandy Alcantara headed to the Paternity List. You'd think the Mets would want the left-handed hitting Baty to be in the lineup against a right-hander who was not seen as good enough to stick around in the Marlins' rotation, but clearly, that is not the case.

This is Baty's second time in four games and his third time in six games beginning a game on the bench when a right-hander is starting. Some of the decision to sit him down this often could have to do with the fact that Bellozo and Kevin Gausman, two of the right-handers Baty has sat against in this recent stretch, have reverse splits, meaning they're better against left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters. I am not convinced, though. Framber Valdez, a left-hander that the Mets faced on Opening Day, also has reverse splits, but the Mets started Acuña in that game. It really feels as if the Mets aren't fully bought into Baty, and it's hard to blame them.

Acuña has just two hits in 14 at-bats this season, so it's not as if he offers much offensive value, but he continues to play over Baty even against right-handers because he's an excellent defender and offers tremendous speed. If neither of them are hitting, Acuña offers more value.

For Baty to stick around, as has always been the case, he's going to have to hit. His inability to do so over parts of three MLB seasons now is why he has yet to find an MLB home even after being considered a top prospect. With McNeil not too far off from returning from his injury, it's fair to wonder just how much longer Baty has with the Mets at this point.