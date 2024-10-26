Mets linked to obvious Pete Alonso backup plan if first baseman leaves in free agency
The New York Mets are set to enter one of the more important offseasons of the last 25 years. The top priority for the front office will be trying to drag superstar outfielder Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees. This will be quite the tall task for the Mets, but if they can pull it off, it'll be the biggest move the Mets could possibly make.
Beyond Soto, the Mets will be tasked with bringing their superstar slugger, Pete Alonso, back to play first base for the next five, six or seven years in the Big Apple. Alonso has been a staple of the Mets for his entire time in the big leagues, but it's no guarantee that they can bring him back. The Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and multiple other teams will be aggressively pursuing first base help.
So, what is the next option for the Mets if they miss out on Alonso?
MLB insider links Mets to ideal Pete Alonso backup plan in free agency
MLB insider Jim Bowden pitched the perfect idea: Christian Walker from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Christian Walker is one of the best first basemen in the sport. Despite his years of production, he’s never made an All-Star team and I thought he was the biggest All-Star snub this summer. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is in line to win his third after leading NL first basemen in outs above average," Bowden wrote. "Despite missing more than a month with an oblique injury, he finished the season with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games. It was the third year in a row he’s hit at least 25 bombs posted an OPS+ over 120."
Walker is looked at as the better first baseman compared to Alonso, in the eyes of some. Either way, Walker is one of the most underrated players in the entire game.
Walker consistently puts up 25 or more home runs with an OPS+ of 120 or better. Pair that with his incredible, Gold Glove-level defense and you have one of the most valuable first basemen in the league.
The Diamondbacks will be very aggressive in trying to bring Walker back this offseason, but the Mets just have more money to spend. If they want to get in a bidding war with the Diamondbacks, they absolutely could and they would likely win it very easily. Walker's age (33) is a minor red flag when considering a multi-year deal, but if Alonso goes elsewhere, New York might not have much choice.