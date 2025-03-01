Another Mets injury gives Brett Baty almost a guarantee to make the Opening Day roster

One of the New York Mets’ top prospects, Luisangel Acuña, exited Saturday’s spring training game early after being hit by a pitch in his left arm. The 23-year-old has been competing to win an Opening Day roster spot, as he tore it up in his short stint late in 2024. Through 14 games, he hit .308 with a .966 OPS.

It’s a blow for Acuña, as he is a promising young player. He can play multiple positions in the infield and was starting to get reps in center field. If Acuña gets ruled out for a period, it leaves an open door for Brett Baty to secure a roster spot.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Brett Baty might win the Mets' utility job out of default

Baty is having a terrific spring training. However, he was still competing with Acuña and Nick Madrigal for the utility role. Baty likely has the job with Madrigal out for the 2025 season due to a dislocated shoulder and Acuña's potential new injury.

The 25-year-old hasn’t had success in three seasons with the Mets. Baty was a top prospect in New York’s minor league system, but his minor league success hasn’t translated to MLB. In 169 total games, he hit .215 with a lackluster .633 OPS. He’s proven to be a potential stud, as he posted a .283 batting average with a .889 OPS through five minor league seasons.

New York already has a top lineup in MLB on paper. Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos are a powerful front five. If Baty could become a dynamic piece with those five, they’d have an even better lineup. So far, in Spring Training, the 25-year-old is raking. Through five games, he’s tallied up seven hits, two being home runs.

Baty won’t have an everyday starting job, but if he hits, Carlos Mendoza will certainly find a way to feature him in the lineup consistently.