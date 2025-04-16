Missed call comes back to haunt Mets on brutal walk-off misplay

The New York Mets lost to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon on a walk-off single by Ty France. France hit a line drive to center fielder Tyrone Taylor, who let the ball bounce in front of him rather than making a diving attempt. Taylor tried to make a quick play on the ball in hopes of throwing home in short order. Unfortunately for him, the ball took an awkward bounce, thus allowing Byron Buxton to score.

It was Buxton's speed which put the Mets in an awkward position. Taylor's throw would've needed to be a perfect strike to home plate if New York were to throw Buxton out. With the throw surely in his head, Taylor misplayed the ball and couldn't keep it in his glove.

Ty France walks it off for the Twins! pic.twitter.com/LJpKrrHcNi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2025

The win was the Twins third in four games, as suddenly Minnesota is streaking to the top of the AL Central.

Missed call cost the Mets a victory in Minnesota

The Mets lost fair and square in extra innings, but it can be argued whether they should've been in that position to begin with. First-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called the Twins safe on a routine play at first base in the early innings. The replay appears to show the Minnesota baserunner was out. However, because they were ruled safe, the Twins scored a run.

That’s such a bad call by the umpire and the Mets can’t challenge because of the awful rules in place. Costs the Mets a run because of terrible umpiring.



Bad look for MLB. pic.twitter.com/b6663jIeVh — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) April 16, 2025

In a game the Twins won by only a single run in extra innings, every break matters. Minnesota should've been ruled out at first base via Wendelstedt. Instead, the run scored, and the Twins won the game 4-3 in extras. Wendelstedt himself is in our thoughts as he was hit by a line drive from Taylor of the Mets. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, the Carlos Mendoza claimed the umpire was okay postgame.

Nonetheless, the Mets must have conflicting emotions. A game in the standings can mean the difference between making the playoffs and spending October at home. It doesn't matter whether that result comes in April or September.

The Mets are in a stacked division with the Phillies and Braves. While Atlanta is struggling these days, you can take a Braves rebound to the bank. Philadelphia won the division last season. New York cannot afford to take a step back, especially when it rightly earned a victory.