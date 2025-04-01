Mets offense scores double-digit runs, showing off potential

Across the New York Mets’ first three games, they only managed to put up five runs and collect 12 hits. Not many fans expected Carlos Mendoza’s star-studded lineup to underperform. Some even questioned New York’s lineup after a dud performance against the Houston Astros. The concerns were put to rest in the Mets’ fourth game. Led by Pete Alonso’s grand slam, Mendoza’s squad torched the Miami Marlins with a 10-4 victory.

The Mets could capture the NL East with their lineup and sneaky good rotation

Everyone knows how great the Mets’ lineup could be, with Juan Soto joining Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo. Soto has reached base multiple times in every game for his new team. Vientos, who hit 27 home runs in just 111 games last season, has been making hard contact and has two extra-base hits in the first four contests. Nimmo, who held a career .808 OPS headed into 2025, hit his first home run of the season on Monday night. Lindor is 0-11 to start the season, but a turnaround is expected from the shortstop, who finished second in NL MVP voting last season.

New York’s lineup is too good not to perform at a high level. As long as three out of five stars are hot, they should score a surplus of runs. They won’t score ten runs every game, but they’re capable of being a top-three offense in MLB.

Juan Soto has reached base multiple times in every game for the #Mets so far. pic.twitter.com/ozRWzcoa0Z — James Nolan (@JamesNolanFS) April 1, 2025

The lineup shouldn’t shock anyone by producing. However, one area that might shock baseball fans is their sneaky good rotation. With the Mets’ lineup, all their starters need to do is keep them in a position to win games. As long as they do that, New York should win a lot more games than they lose.

Mendoza’s starting rotation looks locked in, and they’re doing more than keeping them in a position to win games. Clay Holmes looked nervous in his Opening Day outing, but only allowed two earned runs. Tylor Megill looked dominant on Friday night against Houston, pitching five total innings while allowing just three hits and one run. Griffin Canning, the Mets’ newest project, tossed 5.2 stellar innings and only allowed two runs. David Peterson, who pitched to a 2.90 ERA in his 2924 breakout season, picked up right where he left off, throwing six innings of two-run ball and recording nine strikeouts. Including the bullpen, the Mets pitchers have only allowed nine earned runs, which is fourth in MLB as of Monday night.

Could New York’s pitching performance from their first four games be a fluke? Of course, but David Stearns has given his coaching staff project pitchers to resurrect. With Kodai Senga healthy and Sean Manaea scheduled to return in late April, the Mets staff might be in better hands than we expected. Peterson has the potential to be a front-end starter with Senga and Manaea. If Canning, Holmes, and Megill keep them in a position to win games, the Mets’ lineup should help them win a surfeit of runs.