Mets owner Steve Cohen is set to put the full-court press on Juan Soto
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets vastly outperformed expectations this past season, as they clinched the last NL Wild Card berth and were just two wins away from making the World Series. The Mets saw Francisco Lindor play like an MVP in the entire National League, Mark Vientos look slike a pivotal piece in the team's future, and Carlos Mendoza looks like the next great manager.
Considering how far the Mets made it in the postseason, the expectation is that Mets owner Steve Cohen is going to open up his checkbook and spend tons of money to add big-name players, in hopes that it will lead them to their third World Series title. It appears Cohen is taking the first big step in acquiring the best name on the market.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Cohen is expected to travel to Southern California next week to meet with outfielder Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras. Cohen will be the first of many MLB owners to meet with Soto and Boras in person.
Mets owner Steve Cohen to meet with Juan Soto in California
While Soto is the proverbial "big fish" in this winter's free agency market, Puma notes that Cohen could also speak in person with some of Boras' other clients. Some of Boras' clients include Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman, and Blake Snell.
Soto made the most out of his walk-year after being traded to the Yankees by the San Diego Padres. Soto will likely finish in the Top 3 of AL MVP voting. Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, and 166 hits in 576 at-bats (157 games). In the postseason, Soto slashed .327/.469/.633 while recording four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs, and 16 hits in 49 at-bats (14 games).
In all reality, whichever team can get Soto to sign a contract with them will instantly become better. But those teams that have a winning roster already could fare better. The Mets have a solid core of players under contract, like Lindor, Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, and Brandon Nimmo. Soto would be a fit, and he already has a feel of what it's like to play in New York.
Given Cohen's finances, the Mets do have the opportunity to drive up the price for Soto. Their main competition will likely be the Yankees. In fact, the New York Post reports that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is expected to meet with Soto in California after the Cohen meeting.
When it comes to the Soto sweepstakes, the Mets are going to be right in the middle of it.